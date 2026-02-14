This Week's Horoscope Ushers In The Lunar New Year & Pisces Season
The Year of the Fire Horse kicks off with a solar eclipse on Tuesday, February 17 (7:01AM; 28°50’)
Today’s supercharged new moon in Aquarius is also an annular (ring of fire) solar eclipse. And it marks the first eclipse on the Leo-Aquarius axis since 2019, reigniting themes of individuality, community and bold self-expression.
This cosmic reset also lines up with Lunar New Year’s Eve, as we say goodbye to the sensual Wood Snake and gallop into the Year of the Fire Horse. The Fire Horse is all about freedom, courage and unstoppable momentum. Paired with Aquarius’s trailblazing spirit, you’re encouraged to break from the herd and let your unconventional ideas run wild between now and February 6, 2027.
Make space for different opinions. You don’t have to agree on everything to move forward together. Plant seeds for what you want to innovate, experiment with, or completely reimagine. The ideas you hatch now could carry you into galaxies unknown!
Pisces season begins on Wednesday, February 18
Life is but a dream as the Sun shines into Pisces’ watery realm for the next four weeks. After Aquarius season’s social flurry, micro-analysis and YOLO adventures, you’re ready to recharge your batteries. Mind, body, soul: How can you bring the three back into divine communion?
Compassionate Pisces stirs your deepest wells of empathy, all while stoking your creativity and intuition. Tune in to your subconscious and turn that inner dialogue into music, art, or healing words that help others. But watch those porous boundaries.
While your compassion runs deep, be mindful of pulling people onto your lifeboat who don’t want to be saved. Escapism will be tempting (and sweet!), but know your own limits to avoid falling down a slippery slope.
An ultra-rare Saturn-Neptune conjunction in Aries resets our systems on Friday, February 20
Talk about a cosmic paradox. Today, boundary-setting Saturn meets boundary- dissolving Neptune at 0° Aries—a super-rare alignment that hasn’t happened at the same zodiac degree since 1989, and not in Aries since 1702!
Saturn wants structure, discipline, and clear lines in the sand. Neptune prefers to blur them into limitless possibilities. And fiery Aries is a bold, impulsive sign that isn’t exactly comfortable for either planet.
This unusual mashup invites you to get real about a vision you’ve only been daydreaming. Don’t expect instant clarity. This is the beginning of a brand-new cycle, and it may feel murky or frustrating at first. Since Aries energy is all about new beginnings, take the first step, even if it’s imperfect. This could be the starting block of a dynamic new era if you’re willing to balance faith with a practical roadmap.
Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter water trine brings heart-opening moments
Are you a safe space? With Venus in compassionate Pisces forming a flowing trine to big-hearted Jupiter in caring Cancer, this is the perfect moment to show people you’ve got room for their whole messy, beautiful selves, no judgment.
While small gestures count, don’t be afraid to pump up the volume if it feels right. Jupiter loves a grand, genuine show of goodwill. Treat someone to dinner or grab a pair of tickets to a show. Organize a gathering that makes everyone feel seen and appreciated.
In love, the connection of these two “benefics” can set the stage for genuine proclamations. Trust grows when people know you’re in their corner for the long haul.