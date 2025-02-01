This eases not only physical tension but mental tension as well—which is just what you need before bed. And even though it's a very relaxing pose, you're still working your quads, hip flexors, psoas, chest, and shoulders. So, if you sit at a desk for a lot of the day, this is a great pose for you. And not for nothing, research shows a regular yoga practice can reduce symptoms of insomnia and improve overall sleep quality1 , Bhopal notes.