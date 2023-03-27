Peacock symbolism is rich and varied with numerous meanings actross many cultures. Namely, these birds have been symbols of royalty throughout history.

As psychologist and intuitive Matthias Dettmann tells mindbodygreen, “Peacock symbolism communicates themes of beauty, self-expression, confidence, royalty, and spirituality." And according to Johanna Aúgusta, numerologist and owner of the Ministry of Numerology, “Peacock symbolism has many meanings, including creativity, regrowth, and renewal.”

If you start to see peacocks often, whether live birds or images, this could be a sign to pay more attention to what’s going on in your life. According to celebrity psychic Deborah Graham, “Peacocks symbolize the seven chakras of the body; they contain extremely powerful energy that can keep away the evil eye.”