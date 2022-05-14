How To Harness The Power Of Your Dreams, From A Psychologist

As a spiritual mentor, depth psychologist, and dream coach, the most common questions I get asked are, How can I understand the symbols and messages in my dreams? How can I really know when a dream is numinous in nature, or if it’s just a running commentary on my daily fears?

The answer lies in the art of dream alchemy. When we remember that all elements of life have a spiritual and material dimension, we come to understand that even our dreams can highlight this duality.

Your dreams can and will speak to the status of your daily life and stressors, especially if you fall asleep worried about something! At the same time, if you begin to really pay attention and work with your dreams, you'll begin to see just how meaningful the specific images and symbols you experience are.