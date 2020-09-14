3 Signs Your Spirit Guides Are Speaking To You In Your Dreams

Are you writing off your recent dreams as anxiety? Or a way for your busy mind to process the day? While these factors likely play some role in dream formation, they may not tell the whole story. We still aren't sure exactly what causes dreams, but I'd venture a guess that a lot of our dream life is directed by spiritual forces.

There's no doubt we're experiencing more anxiety right now, and some dreams might just be a way for our minds to process a busy day. But those other dreams that reveal unconscious feelings we're too busy to slow down and feel? Dreams that are connected to waking life and eventually came true? These meaningful dreams could be coming from spirit guides.