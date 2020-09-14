3 Signs Your Spirit Guides Are Speaking To You In Your Dreams
Are you writing off your recent dreams as anxiety? Or a way for your busy mind to process the day? While these factors likely play some role in dream formation, they may not tell the whole story. We still aren't sure exactly what causes dreams, but I'd venture a guess that a lot of our dream life is directed by spiritual forces.
There's no doubt we're experiencing more anxiety right now, and some dreams might just be a way for our minds to process a busy day. But those other dreams that reveal unconscious feelings we're too busy to slow down and feel? Dreams that are connected to waking life and eventually came true? These meaningful dreams could be coming from spirit guides.
Why should we listen to messages in our dreams?
We're guided on a daily basis by our spirit team, which includes ancestors; animal, plant, and elemental spirits; angels; and other guiding forces. And dreams just happen to be one of their favorite ways to send messages. Spirit guide dreams carry important messages for our healing, growth, and alignment. These dreams can guide us to:
- Discover and align with our purpose.
- Recognize what inner wounds are ready to heal.
- Take the next steps in our work and personal life.
- Feel inspired and see a greater perspective on a challenge we are facing.
How to recognize when spirit guides are communicating with you through dreams.
The challenge? We don't always recognize when spirit guides are speaking to us in our dreams. Here are three common signs they are:
1. Repeating plotlines.
If you're having repeating dreams (maybe of teeth falling out or snakes chasing you), it could be because you're not catching their important messages the first time around. Think of a repeating dream as a neon sign from your spirit guides inviting you to pay attention. Sometimes our guides get creative and change the scenario. In this example, our spirit guides may try different ways to deliver the same message so we pay attention.
How to tune in:
If you're experiencing a repeating dream, what is the central message? Try summing up your dream into a headline. Or if you had to give a friend a dream elevator pitch, what would you tell them is the essence of the dream in 30 seconds? Getting to the core insight from a dream tells our spirit guides that we received the message. If you discover that your repeating dreams stop, take it as a sign that you've received the message.
2. Characters that guide you through the dream.
Have you ever met a character in a dream that shared a clear message or pointed you to a specific place? These guiding characters in your dreams can be spirit guides. Guides can take the form of a close friend, stranger, or other familiar face to get us to pay attention. For example, if you're most comfortable with a best friend sharing a message about your next steps for work, a spirit guide might become your friend in a dream.
How to tune in:
If you've had a guiding figure in a recent dream, pay attention to their words, actions, and directions. Do they seem literal or more symbolic? Consider how their messages relate to your waking life. Then, trust your gut and go with it. If you didn't quite get it, they'll show you in a future dream.
3. Dreams with an ethereal quality.
Have you ever had a dream that seemed to have an ethereal quality? Maybe you were walking through a cloud in the dream or noticed that the light and colors had an otherworldly quality to them. These less realistic dreams can signal that your spirit guides are trying to speak to you.
How to tune in:
If you've had an ethereal dream, tune in to how it made you feel when you woke up in the morning. This type of dream tends to be symbolic and metaphorical. Imagine if your dream was part of a broader story. How would the story go? Write a pre-dream and post-dream scene to complete the story. How does the dream story bring new insights to the messages your guides are sending?
One of the most important ways to increase our conscious attention to all of these dream types is to write our dreams down when we wake up in the morning. Writing your dreams down can empower you to see the messages of spirit guides jumping off of the page and use them to support your personal growth, healing, and sense of purpose.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.