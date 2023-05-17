The Page of Wands is a card of new ideas and inspiration, as well as the beginning stages of a journey or action plan. As we can see on the card itself, the stick firmly in the hands of this young Page has a few buds, indicating that something is starting to bear fruit. He stands in front of a desert with mountains, symbolizing the element of fire and some sort of undertaking.

As tarot expert and astrologer Alysia LaPenna explains, this card is often associated with the sign of Sagittarius, and Pages in the tarot can represent a real person in your life. But other times, the cards speak to your own qualities, with the qualities of this card being an inspired and free-spirited, young-at-heart energy.

"It's a very positive card. When the Page of Wands comes up, you're excited, you're energetic, you're adventurous. You're open to the possibilities of anything," LaPenna tells mindbodygreen, adding there's hope for the future with this card, and further, a vision for it.

The suit of wands in general, according to astrologer and tarot reader Bess Matassa, is connected to the element of fire, which relates to our passion and energy. Wand cards are related to creativity, purpose, and how we yield our individual force, Matassa previously told mindbodygreen, as well as "infusing higher meaning into a mundane experience."

And in the case of the Page of Wands, this Page is full of potential and excited to get things moving.