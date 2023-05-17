Pulled The Page Of Wands In Your Latest Tarot Reading? Here's What It Means, From Experts
From giving you insight into your past or future to offering advice for the present, tarot readings are a great way to tap into the power of divination (and your own intuition). Your traditional deck includes 78 cards, with the Page of Wands representing new ideas and excitement. Here's what to know if you pull this card in a reading.
What does the Page of Wands mean?
- New ideas
- Excitement
- Potential
- Inspiration
- High energy
- Youthful
- Free-spirited
The Page of Wands is a card of new ideas and inspiration, as well as the beginning stages of a journey or action plan. As we can see on the card itself, the stick firmly in the hands of this young Page has a few buds, indicating that something is starting to bear fruit. He stands in front of a desert with mountains, symbolizing the element of fire and some sort of undertaking.
As tarot expert and astrologer Alysia LaPenna explains, this card is often associated with the sign of Sagittarius, and Pages in the tarot can represent a real person in your life. But other times, the cards speak to your own qualities, with the qualities of this card being an inspired and free-spirited, young-at-heart energy.
"It's a very positive card. When the Page of Wands comes up, you're excited, you're energetic, you're adventurous. You're open to the possibilities of anything," LaPenna tells mindbodygreen, adding there's hope for the future with this card, and further, a vision for it.
The suit of wands in general, according to astrologer and tarot reader Bess Matassa, is connected to the element of fire, which relates to our passion and energy. Wand cards are related to creativity, purpose, and how we yield our individual force, Matassa previously told mindbodygreen, as well as "infusing higher meaning into a mundane experience."
And in the case of the Page of Wands, this Page is full of potential and excited to get things moving.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Page of Wands upright in a reading about love or a particular relationship, LaPenna says you can consider it an auspicious sign. Whether it's a new relationship, or a new evolution of your current relationship, this Page brings an excitement and optimism in the case of love.
If this card represents a real person, LePenna adds, they may be younger or less emotionally mature, but nevertheless, energetic and inspiring. This Page also indicates trying new things in terms of your approach to love and dating.
When pulled in reverse:
If you pulled the Page of Wands in reverse in a reading about love, LaPenna says it could indicate you're wasting some of your energy on an unfulfilling situation. Whether you're feeling disheartened or suspended in delay, the idea here is that you may need a new approach—or to let go of someone who can't meet your needs.
If you're single, it may be that you're looking for love in the wrong places, or don't have a clear idea of what you're looking for in a partner. "The Page of Wands in reverse is asking you to take a step back [and] make a plan. There could be indecision and you could feel scattered, so your energy needs to refocus," LaPenna explains.
What does it mean for career or professional matters?
When pulled upright:
In a career reading, the Page of Wands indicates you're seeking new opportunities to explore your creativity, make money, or even find a new direction or career path. As LaPenna tells mindbodygreen, "You see opportunities around you, you see the options, and you're ready to go in a new direction—and wands are all about our creativity."
She also notes that this Page could speak to a real person, whether that's a new, younger mentee in your workplace, a student, or an intern. In some cases, you may be the student, LaPenna adds, though you could also be the mentor.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, the Page of Wands in a career or money matter relates to taking a step back and assessing your options before diving in. If you were excited about a new business opportunity, for example, LaPenna explains you might want to do some more research before getting too eager.
"You might also not have your usual excitement or creativity," she says, adding, "There could be a little bit of apathy there, but it's still a good time to do some reflection or think the details through."
If you've been feeling stuck or stagnant with your finances or at your job, the Page of Wands in reverse can also suggest you need to try something different or adjust your mindset, LaPenna says.
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you asked your deck about a challenge you're currently facing or may face in the future, LaPenna tells mindbodygreen the challenge could be that you're facing a situation with a bit too much enthusiasm, or even immaturity. Pages are, after all, very childlike energy—but certain challenges require us to be more practical.
This card here could also indicate a real person that is presenting a challenge to you, LaPenna adds, and likely someone with a youthful demeanor or enthusiasm, who is perhaps naive or emotionally insensitive.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, the Page of Wands in a reading about challenges could mean you need to bump the brakes in some area of your life, whatever challenge you're facing. Whether it's relationship woes, personal struggles, or trying to start a new project, LaPenna says, you can't be afraid to look at the red flags in front of you, and switch gears if you need to.
FAQs:
What is the meaning of Page of Wands?
The Page of Wands is associated with new ideas, excitement, inspiration, and potential, as well as the element of fire and the zodiac sign Sagittarius.
What does reversed Page of Wands mean in tarot?
In reverse, the Page of Wands indicates you may be lacking inspiration or enthusiasm, or oppositely, have too much enthusiasm because you're not seeing a situation clearly.
What does the tarot card Page of Cups mean?
The Page of Cups represents hope and optimism around love and emotions, as well as an unexpected and pleasant surprise.
The takeaway
Pulling the Page of Wands is a positive sign that you're on a promising path full of potential, full of ideas and inspiration, and ready to learn and grow. And if you feel you're not quite embodying that energy yet, this Page may just be reminding you of exactly what you're missing.
