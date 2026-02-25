Simply put, Kilkenny says when you're doing a clearing ritual of your choosing, "It's the process that actually shifts you. It's not just the practical magic." When you're truly rooted in the ritual, it "gives you aha's and insights about things you need to do to heal," she explains, adding, "It's about calling in spirit [...] It's really about thinking about how you want to switch your energy and bringing that new energy to how you clear."