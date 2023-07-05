It’s clear that omega-3s play an important role in keeping your heart healthy and reducing your chance of chronic diseases. Unfortunately, most people don’t get enough of these essential fats.

DHA and EPA are only found in high amounts in a few foods, like salmon, herring, and trout. This means that people who don’t consume seafood regularly may not be taking in adequate amounts of omega-3s. While there are vegetarian sources of alpha-linolenic acid omega-3s (like chia seeds, walnuts, and edamame), conversion of this omega-3 to DHA or EPA is low. Also, since seafood is the main dietary source of DHA and EPA, the diets of people who can’t or choose not to eat seafood are usually deficient11 in omega-3s.

Whether you regularly eat seafood or not, taking an omega-3 supplement can help you meet your daily omega-3 needs and makes it easier for you to maintain optimal omega-3 blood levels.

Most omega-3 supplements contain marine oils, like fish and krill oil, which are concentrated in EPA and DHA. Check out this guide for our top omega-3 supplement picks.

If you’re following a plant-based diet, algal oil supplements have been shown to be similarly effective as fish oil in increasing DHA and EPA levels and offer a convenient way for people following vegan and vegetarian diets to maintain optimal omega-3 status.

Whether you have high blood pressure or not, supplementing with12 omega-3s could benefit your health in other ways, too, such as providing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, increasing blood levels of DHA and EPA, supporting optimal immune function, promoting healthy circulation, and more.