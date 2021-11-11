I’m A Nutritionist: These Are My 6 All-Time Favorite Foods For Longevity

To increase our longevity, we want to explore which foods and dietary habits turn down the dial and which turn it up. We should also examine the lifestyle traits of populations who have been nurturing the biological processes responsible for optimal cellular aging for centuries.

This idea of eating like people who are living proof of longevity is not a new concept, and is in line with advice from world-leading longevity scientists such as Elizabeth Blackburn, Ph.D., Valter Longo, Ph.D., and David Sinclair, Ph.D. Eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, and good amounts of omega-3s from fish, nuts, seeds or algae, while minimizing meat, dairy, eggs and refined carbohydrates, will not only improve your odds of living more years in good health, but will likely add more years to your life, too.