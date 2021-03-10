mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Lexus Retreats in Motion
PAID CONTENT FOR Lexus Retreats in Motion

A Longevity Expert Spills His Key Tips For Living Longer & Healthier

mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
A Longevity Expert Spills His Key Tips For Living Longer & Healthier

Image by Dan Buetner

March 10, 2021 — 10:00 AM

“The big epiphany of Blue Zones is they're moving every 20 minutes, but not because there’s some regimen. Their environment is set up in such a way that they're nudged into movement,” Dan Buettner shared on a special episode of the mindbodygreen podcast with early release to guests of the Lexus Retreats in Motion program. It’s a classic sentiment from the longevity expert and National Geographic Fellow; if you know Buettner, you know that he’s captivated by the simple, yet powerful, ways people extend their lifespan—as he shares during this interview, spending quality time with Grandma and getting your fill of beans is just as important for longevity as keeping your immune system up to speed. (Sneak peak: Buettner promises he can make black beans “taste better than a steak.”) 

Sign up to one of the Lexus Retreats in Motion programs and you’ll be one of the first to tune in to this conversation, as Buettner discuss why micro-movements are better than gym memberships (and how to fold in those “nudges” of movement into your everyday life), how Blue Zones-approved foods can help support the microbiome (and, thus, the immune system), as well as his own go-to pantry staples whenever he’s feeling peckish. From coffee, to wine, to his famous minestrone soup recipe and everything in between—Buettner explains each and every item on the Blue Zones-inspired menu. 

In typical Buettner fashion, he also touches on how to maintain mental health and find purpose during this unprecedented time in history. “If purpose were a pill, it would be a blockbuster drug. People who know their sense of purpose live about eight years longer than people who are rudderless,” he mentions time and time again. He offers counsel for those struggling to find their “why,” something we could all use right now as we continue to navigate the looming COVID pandemic. After all, those who reside in the Blue Zones have flourished through even tougher times for centuries—without any of the same resources at their disposal. We could certainly learn a thing or two from those communities, and Buettner encourages us to take a page from the Blue Zones playbook when faced with hardship. 

Buettner’s bottom line is refreshingly straightforward: We all have the power to implement simple changes to live longer, happier, healthier lives—no matter where in the world you reside. Lend an ear to this episode to hear all the details, and learn how you can be more Blue.

Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Home

This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable

Emma Loewe
This One Issue Kills Tons Of Houseplants — But It's Preventable
Beauty

You're Not Imagining It: Dry Skin Is More Common On This Area + Easy Fixes

Alexandra Engler
You're Not Imagining It: Dry Skin Is More Common On This Area + Easy Fixes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Routines

Tight Wrists & Forearms? Take 5 Minutes For This Satisfying Stretch

Abby Moore
Tight Wrists & Forearms? Take 5 Minutes For This Satisfying Stretch
Beauty

3 Skin Care Habits These Derms Want You To Stop Doing + The Easy Fix

Alexandra Engler
3 Skin Care Habits These Derms Want You To Stop Doing + The Easy Fix
Beauty

This Decadent Makeup Product Makes Dry Skin Look Like Velvet

Jamie Schneider
This Decadent Makeup Product Makes Dry Skin Look Like Velvet
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Empaths Can Have Trouble Vocalizing Hurt Feelings: 7 Tips To Make It Easier
Personal Growth

What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World

Judson Brewer M.D., Ph.D.
What's Your Behavioral Personality? A Quiz To Learn How You Respond To The World
Functional Food

It's RD Day: Here's How This Nutritionist Challenges The Concept Of "Healthy" Food

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
It's RD Day: Here's How This Nutritionist Challenges The Concept Of "Healthy" Food
Mental Health

I’m A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health

Jason Wachob
I’m A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health
Mental Health

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shed Light On Navigating Toxic Family Situations

Jamie Schneider
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shed Light On Navigating Toxic Family Situations
Mental Health

New Research Uncovers How Sense Of Smell Relates To Mental Health

Sarah Regan
New Research Uncovers How Sense Of Smell Relates To Mental Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/longevity-expert-spills-his-key-tips-for-living-longer-and-healthier

Your article and new folder have been saved!