A Longevity Expert Spills His Key Tips For Living Longer & Healthier

“The big epiphany of Blue Zones is they're moving every 20 minutes, but not because there’s some regimen. Their environment is set up in such a way that they're nudged into movement,” Dan Buettner shared on a special episode of the mindbodygreen podcast with early release to guests of the Lexus Retreats in Motion program. It’s a classic sentiment from the longevity expert and National Geographic Fellow; if you know Buettner, you know that he’s captivated by the simple, yet powerful, ways people extend their lifespan—as he shares during this interview, spending quality time with Grandma and getting your fill of beans is just as important for longevity as keeping your immune system up to speed. (Sneak peak: Buettner promises he can make black beans “taste better than a steak.”)

In typical Buettner fashion, he also touches on how to maintain mental health and find purpose during this unprecedented time in history. “If purpose were a pill, it would be a blockbuster drug. People who know their sense of purpose live about eight years longer than people who are rudderless,” he mentions time and time again. He offers counsel for those struggling to find their “why,” something we could all use right now as we continue to navigate the looming COVID pandemic. After all, those who reside in the Blue Zones have flourished through even tougher times for centuries—without any of the same resources at their disposal. We could certainly learn a thing or two from those communities, and Buettner encourages us to take a page from the Blue Zones playbook when faced with hardship.

Buettner’s bottom line is refreshingly straightforward: We all have the power to implement simple changes to live longer, happier, healthier lives—no matter where in the world you reside. Lend an ear to this episode to hear all the details, and learn how you can be more Blue.