I Replaced Retinoids With These Nontoxic Alternatives—And I Love The Results

Pregnancy these days has a steep learning curve with so many do's and don’ts. So when I found out we were expecting last August (due in May with a baby girl!), I, of course, turned to my network of veteran moms for advice on how to traverse this new path. Raw sushi, hot tubs, and imbibing were the obvious no-nos, but figuring out which skin care ingredients to steer clear of was uncharted territory for me. Thankfully, one of my girlfriends, Thy N. Le, Pharm.D., pharmacotherapy specialist and program director at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York and a mother, began the conversation early on with me about which skin care ingredients to avoid due to their potential teratogenic effects (birth defects). Retinoids were the main category she recommended I avoid while pregnant and breastfeeding, as the FDA has marked tretinoin (prescription Retin-A) as a Category C drug, meaning "harm to the fetus cannot be ruled out."

When she highlighted retinoids, I sighed with relief since I haven’t used a retinol product in years—or so I thought. But as I began inspecting the ingredient labels of various brightening and anti-aging products in my bathroom, I realized quite a few contained small amounts of retinoid vitamin A derivatives, like retinyl palmitate, without actually marketing themselves as retinoid products. Into the trash they went.

Now for me, moving through the next two years (nine months of pregnancy and a year or so of breastfeeding) without the gold standard in beauty—retinoids—was a slightly uncomfortable thought as I anticipated the wear and tear to come from sleepless nights. I became curious about alternatives. So I asked New York City board-certified dermatologist Dr. Estee Williams and in-demand celebrity esthetician and co-founder of Spa Radiance Angelina Umansky for the best retinoid alternatives for combating acne, pigmentation, and signs of aging. Read on for the ingredient alternatives they recommended.