"For my physical regimen, I lift four days a week. I used to do cardio nearly every day of the week, but as I've learned more and gotten older, I've discovered that recovery is more important than I realized. So I try to be kinder to my body, and part of that awareness has come through my meditation and mindfulness practice. Now I do cardio five days a week, and on the off days, I go on long walks for active recovery.