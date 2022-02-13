"I've always been an athlete, but since my mid-twenties I started taking my health and wellness seriously. In the last three years, I’ve really adjusted some things, and took more of an interest in how I could be my best.

"For my physical regimen, I lift four days a week. I used to do cardio nearly every day of the week, but as I’ve learned more and gotten older, I’ve discovered that recovery is more important than I realized. So I try to be kinder to my body, and part of that awareness has come through my meditation and mindfulness practice. Now I do cardio five days a week, and on the off days, I go on long walks for active recovery.

"I've also got into yoga, which is really great for me, because I'm not the best at stretching. When I started yoga, I found that while it was certainly helpful physically, I was getting even more out of it for my mind than I even was for my body, and I loved it.

"I also make sleep a big priority—I refuse to set my alarm, unless I have to get up for something, and I let my body tell me when it’s ready to get up."