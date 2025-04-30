Advertisement
New Research Says This Nutrient Improves The Appearance Of Wrinkles & Crows Feet
The term "anti-aging" inherently implies that we should be afraid of aging skin and demonize naturally occurring fine lines and wrinkles. This has never been a healthy mindset, which is why terms like "healthy skin aging" and "skin longevity" are gradually replacing the harsher "anti-aging" rhetoric. Yes, it's just semantics at the end of the day, but words do matter.
That said, there are plenty of ways to contribute to skin longevity—from skin care topicals to supplements—but it's not always easy to know what works and what might be a money trap. Luckily, research continues to evolve when it comes to buzzy skin supplements (like collagen), with some major recent strides. Here's what we know right now.
What recent research says about collagen efficacy
Many people deem collagen supplements ineffective, gimmicky, or a waste of money. To which we say: It's totally fair to be wary of what actually works in the world of skin care, as not everything has clinical research to back it up.
However, this 2022 study on collagen supplementation (one of many1 studies on collagen and skin, mind you) might finally convince you to give them a shot in the name of healthy skin aging. In this randomized double-blind trial published just last month2, 100 people were split into two groups with half of them ingesting collagen peptides (the other half, a placebo).
During the 12-week study, researchers measured a plethora of different factors at baseline, six weeks, and 12 weeks, including:
- Wrinkle height
- Wrinkle depth
- Wrinkle volume
- Skin elasticity
- Transepidermal water loss (TEWL)3
- Overall elasticity
- Elastic recovery to pressure (read: how wrinkles bounced back)
The results? "After 12 weeks, the 10-grade crow's feet photo scale score, eye wrinkle volume, skin roughness parameters (wrinkle height and depth), skin elasticity (overall elasticity and elastic recovery to pressure), skin hydration, and TEWL were significantly improved in the supplementation group compared to the placebo group," researchers note.*
What's more, no adverse effects were found: "This study showed that the oral supplementation of collagen peptides could [ease] the wrinkles, elasticity, hydration, and barrier integrity of photoaged facial skin,"* they add.
So there you have it—just another clinical study demonstrating the positive effects of collagen supplementation on multiple physical signs of skin aging, tightness, and overall skin health.* Not sure where to buy a trusted formula? We've got you covered.
Finding the right collagen supplement
mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ checks countless boxes because it's more than just a collagen supplement. This blend includes other skin- and gut-supporting ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine, and vitamins C and E.
Plus, the hydrolyzed collagen peptides come from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, so you know that your supplement is coming from a premium source. That hydrolyzation process is also key to ensuring your body can properly absorb the peptides—making the blend worth every penny.*
You can add it to your coffee every morning, opt for the chocolate collagen variety to satisfy your sweet tooth sans sugar spike, toss a scoop into your daily smoothie, mix it into overnight oats, etc. The options are endless, which makes taking a daily supplement even easier.
The takeaway
While there's nothing wrong with skin aging, tending to your body's collagen bank is never a bad idea. This recent study seconds that notion, showing the impact of collagen supplementation on physical signs of skin aging, increased hydration, and overall elasticity.* Want to dive deeper into those benefits? Check out our full guide to collagen supplementation here.