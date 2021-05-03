One of my most consistent talking points here is that you need to be thoughtful and intentional with your beauty habits. For example, shifting your skin care habits based on trends: Doing what’s trendy isn’t inherently bad (especially if said trend is a step in the right direction), but trends aren’t created to serve your personalized needs—they’re created to drive the market. Likewise, I also caution against doing what you’ve always done: It’s important to check in with your skin regularly to make sure you’re doing the right thing in that time and place of your life.

These are all ways to be thoughtful. But what I’ve also come to learn is that being thoughtful with your routine isn’t just about the routines you keep. It’s about the words you use when talking about your skin, your skin care, and how you feel about yourself.

See, how you talk about yourself affects how you treat yourself. We often reference this concept in the well-being space: it comes in the form of mantras, affirmations, and so on. The idea is that if you change your thought pattern—you change your actions. It’s exactly what myself and holistic esthetician Hayley Wood discussed this week on Clean Beauty School. Here, three must-share tips to building a more thoughtful conversation around beauty.