The term "anti-aging" inherently implies that we should be afraid of aging skin and demonize naturally occurring fine lines and wrinkles. This has never been a healthy mindset, which is why terms like "healthy skin aging" and "skin longevity" are gradually replacing the harsher "anti-aging" rhetoric. Yes, it's just semantics at the end of the day, but words do matter.

That said, there are plenty of ways to contribute to skin longevity—from skin care topicals to supplements—but it’s not always easy to know what works and what might be a money trap. Luckily, research continues to evolve when it comes to buzzy skin supplements (like collagen), with some major recent strides. Here’s what we know right now.