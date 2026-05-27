New Research Links This Popular Diet To A Longevity Protein—Here's What That Means
The Mediterranean diet has long been associated with a longer, healthier life. It's rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, which all have positive effects on the body, including the mitochondria.
A new study1 found that people who followed a Mediterranean-style eating pattern had higher levels of two mitochondrial microproteins (Humanin and SHMOOSE) that are increasingly linked to healthy aging, cardiovascular protection, and metabolic resilience.
Exploring the link between diet & mitochondrial microproteins
Mitochondria are often called the "powerhouses" of your cells, but they do far more than generate energy. They also produce small signaling proteins called mitochondrial-derived peptides (sometimes called microproteins) that help regulate inflammation, protect against cellular stress, and support metabolic function.
Two of these microproteins, Humanin and SHMOOSE, have emerged as promising markers in longevity research. Previous studies have linked higher Humanin levels to better cardiovascular outcomes and cognitive resilience, while SHMOOSE appears to play a role in metabolic health.
To explore whether diet might influence these protective proteins, researchers analyzed data from 49 patients with atrial fibrillation (average age 78.4 years). They assessed each participant's adherence to the Mediterranean diet and measured plasma levels of Humanin and SHMOOSE.
Higher diet adherence, higher microprotein levels
The results showed that participants with stronger Mediterranean diet adherence had significantly higher plasma levels of both Humanin and SHMOOSE.
When researchers looked at specific foods, certain Mediterranean staples stood out. Higher consumption of olive oil, fish, and legumes, along with lower intake of refined bread, was associated with elevated microprotein levels.
The study also identified a potential mechanism. Humanin levels were inversely associated with Nox2, an enzyme involved in oxidative stress and vascular damage.
So, higher Humanin appeared to correlate with lower oxidative stress activity, suggesting the Mediterranean diet may not just deliver antioxidants directly but may also activate the body's own cellular defense systems.
What Humanin & SHMOOSE actually do
Humanin and SHMOOSE belong to a family of small proteins encoded within mitochondrial DNA. Unlike most proteins in your body, which are produced from nuclear DNA, these peptides come directly from your mitochondria and they appear to play outsized roles in cellular protection.
Humanin has been studied for its potential to protect neurons, support cardiovascular function, and improve insulin sensitivity. It seems to act as a stress-response signal, helping cells survive under challenging conditions.
SHMOOSE is a more recent discovery, but early research suggests it influences energy metabolism and may help regulate how the body processes fats and sugars.
Both proteins decline with age, which has led researchers to investigate whether boosting their levels through lifestyle, diet, or other interventions could support healthier aging.
Why this matters for longevity
Mitochondrial dysfunction is considered one of the hallmarks of aging. As mitochondria become less efficient over time, oxidative stress can snowball and contribute to many age-related conditions, from cardiovascular disease to cognitive decline.
The finding that Mediterranean diet adherence correlates with higher levels of protective mitochondrial proteins offers a compelling (if preliminary) explanation for why this eating pattern is so consistently linked to better longevity outcomes.
It also shifts the conversation from "the Mediterranean diet contains healthy compounds" to "the Mediterranean diet may activate your body's own protective biology."
Practical ways to support mitochondrial health through food
While this study is observational and relatively small, it aligns with a large body of evidence supporting Mediterranean-style eating for cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive health. Here's how to put the pattern into practice:
- Prioritize extra-virgin olive oil: Use it as your primary cooking fat and for dressing vegetables, grains, and salads. The study found olive oil consumption was specifically associated with higher microprotein levels. Here's how to find the most potent option.
- Eat fish regularly: Aim for fatty fish like salmon, sardines, or mackerel two to three times per week. These provide omega-3 fatty acids that support both mitochondrial function and cardiovascular health.
- Add more legumes: Beans, lentils, and chickpeas were among the foods linked to higher Humanin and SHMOOSE levels. They're also excellent sources of fiber and plant protein.
- Limit refined grains: The study found that lower refined bread intake correlated with higher microprotein levels. Swap white bread for whole grain options when possible.
The takeaway
A new study suggests the Mediterranean diet may support longevity in part by boosting levels of Humanin and SHMOOSE, mitochondrial microproteins involved in cellular protection and healthy aging. While the research is early-stage and observational, it offers a fresh, mechanistic lens on why this eating pattern is so consistently linked to better health outcomes.
Prioritizing olive oil, fish, legumes, and whole foods while limiting refined grains is a practical way to align your diet with these findings. Here's a one-day Mediterranean inspired meal plan to help get you started.