Want To Follow The Mediterranean Diet? Start With This One-Day Meal Plan
When it comes to healthy eating patterns, the Mediterranean diet consistently tops the list.
Inspired by the traditional cuisines of countries like Greece and Italy, this way of eating centers on simple, nourishing foods like vegetables, legumes, olive oil, whole grains, and lean proteins. And “following” a Mediterranean diet focuses on building balanced meals that are both satisfying and supportive of long-term health.
Studies have consistently shown1 that following this eating pattern helps reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers—supporting overall longevity.
But because there’s not one right way to implement the Mediterranean diet, it can feel a bit overwhelming to start. To show how approachable it can be, here’s a simple Mediterranean-inspired day of meals that highlights the diet’s core principles.
Breakfast: A yogurt bowl with fruit
Start the day with a Greek yogurt bowl topped with fresh fruit.
Greek yogurt in particular is high in protein (about 17 grams per cup), and it provides beneficial probiotics to support gut health. And having a healthy and diverse gut microbiome is crucial for overall health.
Adding fruit (like raspberries) adds fiber, antioxidants, and natural sweetness. Top it with chopped nuts, seeds, or a drizzle of honey for extra texture and staying power.
Here’s the recipe for the yogurt bowl that I make nearly daily (it has about 40 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber!).
Lunch: Mediterranean chicken burger
For lunch, try a Mediterranean-inspired chicken burger.
Lean ground chicken is mixed with ingredients like garlic, herbs, lemon, and feta to create a flavorful patty. These Mediterranean staples add both taste and nutrients while keeping the burger juicy and satisfying.
Serve the burger on a whole-grain bun or wrapped in lettuce, then layer it with crunchy vegetables like cucumber, tomato, and greens. A dollop of tzatziki or a drizzle of olive oil brings everything together with a creamy, tangy finish.
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Dinner: A lemon roast chicken
For dinner, try a Greek-style lemon roast chicken, a simple dish that (again) just utilizes a few herbs and spices for flavor
As the chicken roasts, the lemon and olive oil create a bright yet savory sauce that keeps the meat tender while infusing it with Mediterranean flavor.
It also cooks up with potatoes (hello fiber!), and you can even throw some carrots in the pan for an easy meal that feels fancy.
The takeaway
Feeling ready to try the Mediterranean diet? Seeing what a day of meals looks like can help take some of the mystery out of what actually fits into this eating pattern. Your meals don’t have to follow a strict plan. Just aim to build them around vegetables, legumes, whole foods, and lean proteins while using olive oil as your primary cooking fat.