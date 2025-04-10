Close Banner
Make These Greek-Inspired Chicken Burgers For Dinner This Week
By Eliza Sullivan
Image by Megan Olson
April 10, 2025
Burgers aren't limited to beef, black bean, or Beyond. In fact, you can make a burger from just about anything.
These simple oven-baked chicken burgers take their flavor cues from the Mediterranean—Greece, specifically—and are best served with tzatziki and lettuce wraps.
The Mediterranean diet is one of the most popular healthy eating plans for a reason. With benefits like increased longevity and promoting a healthy metabolism, it's no wonder that so many people opt for it.
If you're thinking about trying the Mediterranean diet, this simple recipe may be a perfect place to start.
Greek Chicken Burgers With Tzatziki
Serves 4
Ingredients
For the tzatziki
- 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ cup finely chopped cucumber
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. minced fresh dill
- ½ tsp. minced garlic
For the burgers
- 1 lb. ground chicken
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- ⅓ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup thawed frozen spinach
- ¼ cup diced roasted red bell peppers
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- Salt, as needed
- Black pepper, as needed
- For serving: vegetables or lettuce wraps
Method
- To make the Greek yogurt tzatziki, mix together the yogurt, cucumber, lemon juice, dill, and garlic in a medium bowl. Place the tzatziki in the refrigerator to chill while you prepare the burgers.
- To make the burgers, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the chicken, oil, onion, spinach, red bell peppers, feta, garlic, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Use your hands to mix the ingredients together thoroughly.
- Divide the meat into four equal portions. Shape each portion into a burger and place it on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake the burgers for 25 minutes. Increase the oven's temperature to a high broil. Broil for 5 minutes to make the burgers crispy.
- Remove the burgers from the oven and serve them with the vegetables or in lettuce wraps with the tzatziki sauce on top.
Reprinted with permission from The Low-Calorie Cookbook by Megan Olson, Page Street Publishing Co., 2020. Photo credit: Megan Olson.
