How To Harness July’s New Moon & Manifest Big Opportunities

If there's anything to know about Leo, it's that this sign is bold, passionate, and super keen on self-expression. With the new moon landing in the sign of the lion this month (on Thursday, July 28 at 1:54PM EDT, btw), those themes are going to be front and center.

"Leo season encourages us to be very expressive, and then specifically more so with the new moon being in Leo as well," explains astrology expert Imani Quinn. And as the Astrotwins explain to mbg, the moon will be trining Jupiter retrograde in Aries, which will further encourage you to speak your truth.

Quinn and the twins both note that Jupiter retrograde landing on the same day as the new moon is significant as well, highlighting the importance of taking stock in your progress and processes in order to plant the best seeds going forward.

All that said, here are some ways to tap into the energy of this potent new moon.