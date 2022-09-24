 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Why This New Moon In Libra Is The Perfect Opportunity For A Reset

Why This New Moon In Libra Is The Perfect Opportunity For A Reset

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Portrait of beautiful brunette girl with short haircut and headband enjoying of seascape, looking away. Pretty traveler woman in sunglasses and beige trench coat. Islands in ocean on background

Graphic by mbg creative x Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 24, 2022 — 9:31 AM

We've reached the halfway point of the astrological year, and that can only mean one thing: a Libra new moon is right around the corner. And while we may not be able to see this new moon, its energy is sure to be felt—here's what to know about it, plus how to work with it.

What to know about September's new moon in Libra.

The new moon will peak in skies on Sunday, September 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET. And according to astrologers, it's not your average new moon in Libra. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, there will be not one, but six planets in retrograde this Sunday. (Those would be Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto.)

So, while new moons are often a time of planting seeds and setting intentions, it's still important to take things slow at this time, giving yourself plenty of room to reflect, Quinn says. And because Libra is a very relationship and harmony-oriented sign, themes around balance and relationships are likely to be at the forefront, she adds.

As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, new moons under the sign of Libra are all about balance, justice, beauty, harmony, ideas, and the element of air, so this will likely feel like a very mentally stimulating time, albeit a bit disorienting, thanks to the retrograde planets.

Luckily, though, we have a supportive trine between Libra and Mars in Gemini under this moon, as well as a brief conjunction between the moon, and Mercury and Venus in the late degrees of Virgo. All that to say, the energy is ripe for trying new things and getting a fresh start, just in time for the change of seasons.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to work with this energy.

According to Quinn, this particular new moon would be an excellent time to do some candle magic around the goals you're looking to manifest in the coming months. Each new moon sets up a six-month cycle, which completes when the full moon under the same sign arrives six months later, so don't feel like you have to rush anything. (There are six planets in retrograde, after all).

Quinn suggests setting intentions that are focused in on your relationships, and even personal goals around work or collaborative partnerships you'd like to see come to fruition. "You can work with the energy of Libra to help advance or expand your life in those areas," she tells mbg. Check out our full guide to candle magic for ideas on how to get started. (It's less intimidating than it sounds!)

And in general, Quinn adds, Libra is all about balance, so under this new moon, get clear on where you could use more balance in your life, and how you plan to make that happen going forward, whether it be in your relationships, your personal life, or in your career.

The takeaway.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

We've got a great opportunity under this new moon to invite more balance and harmony into our lives. There may be six planets in retrograde right now, but the Libra new moon offers us all a much-needed breath of fresh air—and a chance to reset.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The One Supplement Reviewers Use To Beat Bloat When Nothing Else Works*

Merrell Readman
The One Supplement Reviewers Use To Beat Bloat When Nothing Else Works*
Functional Food

Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With This One Gut-Loving Addition

Hannah Frye
Upgrade Your Morning Coffee With This One Gut-Loving Addition
Functional Food

This Underrated Supplement Delivers Skin, Brain & Heart Benefits

Hannah Frye
This Underrated Supplement Delivers Skin, Brain & Heart Benefits
Integrative Health

10 Multivitamins That Meet All Your Nutritional Needs (& Then Some)

Merrell Readman
10 Multivitamins That Meet All Your Nutritional Needs (& Then Some)
Friendships

12 Helpful Things To Say To A Depressed Friend, From Mental Health Experts

Georgina Berbari
12 Helpful Things To Say To A Depressed Friend, From Mental Health Experts
Home

The 6 Best Mattresses For Fibromyalgia + Expert Tips For A Better Snooze

Jamey Powell
The 6 Best Mattresses For Fibromyalgia + Expert Tips For A Better Snooze
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-moon-in-libra-2022

Your article and new folder have been saved!