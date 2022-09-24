Why This New Moon In Libra Is The Perfect Opportunity For A Reset
We've reached the halfway point of the astrological year, and that can only mean one thing: a Libra new moon is right around the corner. And while we may not be able to see this new moon, its energy is sure to be felt—here's what to know about it, plus how to work with it.
What to know about September's new moon in Libra.
The new moon will peak in skies on Sunday, September 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET. And according to astrologers, it's not your average new moon in Libra. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, there will be not one, but six planets in retrograde this Sunday. (Those would be Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto.)
So, while new moons are often a time of planting seeds and setting intentions, it's still important to take things slow at this time, giving yourself plenty of room to reflect, Quinn says. And because Libra is a very relationship and harmony-oriented sign, themes around balance and relationships are likely to be at the forefront, she adds.
As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, new moons under the sign of Libra are all about balance, justice, beauty, harmony, ideas, and the element of air, so this will likely feel like a very mentally stimulating time, albeit a bit disorienting, thanks to the retrograde planets.
Luckily, though, we have a supportive trine between Libra and Mars in Gemini under this moon, as well as a brief conjunction between the moon, and Mercury and Venus in the late degrees of Virgo. All that to say, the energy is ripe for trying new things and getting a fresh start, just in time for the change of seasons.
How to work with this energy.
According to Quinn, this particular new moon would be an excellent time to do some candle magic around the goals you're looking to manifest in the coming months. Each new moon sets up a six-month cycle, which completes when the full moon under the same sign arrives six months later, so don't feel like you have to rush anything. (There are six planets in retrograde, after all).
Quinn suggests setting intentions that are focused in on your relationships, and even personal goals around work or collaborative partnerships you'd like to see come to fruition. "You can work with the energy of Libra to help advance or expand your life in those areas," she tells mbg. Check out our full guide to candle magic for ideas on how to get started. (It's less intimidating than it sounds!)
And in general, Quinn adds, Libra is all about balance, so under this new moon, get clear on where you could use more balance in your life, and how you plan to make that happen going forward, whether it be in your relationships, your personal life, or in your career.
The takeaway.
sleep support+
We've got a great opportunity under this new moon to invite more balance and harmony into our lives. There may be six planets in retrograde right now, but the Libra new moon offers us all a much-needed breath of fresh air—and a chance to reset.