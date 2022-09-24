The new moon will peak in skies on Sunday, September 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET. And according to astrologers, it's not your average new moon in Libra. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, there will be not one, but six planets in retrograde this Sunday. (Those would be Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto.)

So, while new moons are often a time of planting seeds and setting intentions, it's still important to take things slow at this time, giving yourself plenty of room to reflect, Quinn says. And because Libra is a very relationship and harmony-oriented sign, themes around balance and relationships are likely to be at the forefront, she adds.

As the AstroTwins previously explained to mbg, new moons under the sign of Libra are all about balance, justice, beauty, harmony, ideas, and the element of air, so this will likely feel like a very mentally stimulating time, albeit a bit disorienting, thanks to the retrograde planets.

Luckily, though, we have a supportive trine between Libra and Mars in Gemini under this moon, as well as a brief conjunction between the moon, and Mercury and Venus in the late degrees of Virgo. All that to say, the energy is ripe for trying new things and getting a fresh start, just in time for the change of seasons.