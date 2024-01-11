Skip to Content
Integrative Health

A Neurophysiologist Takes These Supplements Daily For Brain Health

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 11, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
A handfull of supplements on a neutral background
Image by Haus Klaus / Stocksy
January 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When you think of caring for your brain health, what do you envision? Maybe it's getting enough sleep, exercising, brain-stimulating activities, or simply tending to your mental health. Another possibility: consuming brain-healthy nutrients.

Yes, your brain needs certain nutrients in order to thrive, and on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, neurophysiologist Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuro Athletics, shared her absolute must-haves. To come, her top picks and the research behind their benefits. 

A neurophysiologist's favorite supplements for brain health

Nicola takes these supplements daily—and when a neurophysiologist shares her personal brain health lineup, we take notes.

Creatine

"Honestly, creatine is probably the best thing," Nicola says. Creatine is compound made up of amino acids that "is imperative for the brain, and it helps in brain cellular metabolism and energy production,"* she adds.

However, the brain creates less creatine as you age. "At age 30, our brain begins to atrophy," Nicola says, in part could be due to a lack of creatine—this is where creatine supplementation really starts to shine. 

Research backs up this supplement's impressive benefits: According to a 2021 review study on creatine supplementation and brain health1, consuming creatine is associated with improved cognition.* Another 2018 review2 found supplementing with creatine could improve short-term memory and intelligence, and reasoning.*

As a rule of thumb: Stick with 5 grams daily, Nicola says. You can take these supplements before or after your workout, depending on your preference.

LEARN MORE: 7 Reasons To Take Creatine & How To Find Your Ideal Dose

Omega-3s

Another worthy brain supplement? Of course, omega-3s. "I am advocating for everyone to supplement with omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA and DHA," Nicola says, as these forms help with cell membrane fluidity and overall brain health.* 

She adds that supplementing with omega-3s has been associated with improvements in learning and memory and a healthy inflammatory response in the brain.* 

Not sure where to find a trustworthy source? We compiled a list of the 15 best omega-3 supplements on the market right now, all approved by a nutrition Ph.D

The takeaway

Both creatine and omega-3 supplements have science-backed benefits for overall brain health.* To reap these benefits and give your brain the care it deserves, add these two supplements to your routine.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

How Neuroscientists & Dietitians Find All-Day Focus & Attention
Integrative Health

How Neuroscientists & Dietitians Find All-Day Focus & Attention

Morgan Chamberlain

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks To Kick-Start Muscle Growth, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks To Kick-Start Muscle Growth, From An RD

Hannah Frye

A Low-Effort Hack To Boost Your Brain Health & Support Your Sleep
Integrative Health

A Low-Effort Hack To Boost Your Brain Health & Support Your Sleep

Hannah Frye

The One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger In 2024
Integrative Health

The One Supplement Women Should Start Taking To Get Stronger In 2024

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician

Noemi Adame, MD

Follow This "Anti-Burnout Schedule" To Feel Like There Are More Hours In The Day
Mental Health

Follow This "Anti-Burnout Schedule" To Feel Like There Are More Hours In The Day

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

One Of The Best Things You Can Do When Your Nervous System Is Out Of Balance
Mental Health

One Of The Best Things You Can Do When Your Nervous System Is Out Of Balance

Linnea Passaler, DMD

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits
Integrative Health

Want Longer Hair By 2025? Start The Year With These 3 Habits

Hannah Frye

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

