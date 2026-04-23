Nearly 70% Of Americans Are Deficient In This Mineral & Blood Tests Miss It

Researchers analyzed magnesium levels1 in over 5,000 adults in the National Health And Nutrition Examination Survey between 2021 and 2023. Based on a serum magnesium threshold of less than 2.06 mg/dL, they found that 67.8% of U.S. adults may be at risk for chronic latent magnesium deficiency. This is a condition where blood magnesium levels (aka serum levels) appear within the normal range, but your body's magnesium stores are depleted.