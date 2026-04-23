Nearly 70% Of Americans Are Deficient In This Mineral & Blood Tests Miss It
Have you ever suspected something was off with your health, even when your lab results came back "normal"? When it comes to your levels of key vitamins and minerals, that instinct might be more accurate than you think.
New research reveals millions of Americans may be walking around with a hidden magnesium deficiency that standard blood tests aren't catching.
What the research found
Researchers analyzed magnesium levels1 in over 5,000 adults in the National Health And Nutrition Examination Survey between 2021 and 2023. Based on a serum magnesium threshold of less than 2.06 mg/dL, they found that 67.8% of U.S. adults may be at risk for chronic latent magnesium deficiency. This is a condition where blood magnesium levels (aka serum levels) appear within the normal range, but your body's magnesium stores are depleted.
The prevalence of this deficiency was even higher in certain populations. It affected:
- 78.3% of adults with diabetes
- 68.5% of adults with hypertension
- 71.1% of adults with chronic kidney disease
Magnesium plays a central role in glucose metabolism and insulin signaling, which provides biological evidence for these findings. But metabolic conditions aren't the only risk factor.
Certain medications can also cause serum magnesium levels to decrease, including diuretics, proton pump inhibitors, and some immunosuppressants.
Women also had significantly lower serum magnesium levels compared to men, though the researchers noted the difference was small from a clinical standpoint.
Why standard blood tests miss it
More than 99% of magnesium is stored in your bones, muscles, and soft tissues, not in your blood. That means a standard blood test only captures a fraction of your total magnesium status.
Furthermore, serum magnesium isn't routinely included in standard blood tests. Even when it is tested, the reference intervals most hospitals use were derived from NHANES I data collected more than 50 years ago.
This means your magnesium levels might look fine on your blood test, while your body is quietly running low on the mineral. So it should come as no surprise that researchers describe abnormalities in serum magnesium as one of the most underdiagnosed deficiencies in clinical practice.
Why magnesium levels have dropped
If you're wondering why so many people are deficient, the answer lies partly in our food supply.
According to the study, the magnesium content of fruits and vegetables has decreased over the last 50 years, following the content in soil used for farming. On top of that, approximately 80% of this mineral is lost during food processing.
The researchers also note that about half of the U.S. population don't eat enough magnesium fod to begin with. When you combine declining food quality with inadequate intake, widespread deficiency starts to make sense.
The signs of magnesium deficiency
Magnesium is involved in over 300 chemical processes in the body, so there are lots of signs that you may be low on this mineral. Some of the most common symptoms include:
- High stress levels: Magnesium is often known as the anti-stress mineral because it helps calm the nervous system, lower cortisol, and balance mood. Not getting enough magnesium means these processes aren't as regulated, making you more susceptible to stress.
- Trouble sleeping: Low magnesium is associated with low GABA, a neurotransmitter that helps with falling asleep and staying asleep.
- Poor recovery: The mineral helps helps relax tight muscles and reduce overstimulation of the nerves. Magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and reduce muscle soreness in people who are physically active.
- Low energy: Magnesium plays a key role in producing cellular energy (ATP2). When your body can't produce enough energy, you may experience fatigue and brain fog.
What you can do about it
Even though magnesium deficiency is eerily common, it's not hard to fix. Here are same ways to take action if you suspect your magnesium levels are lacking:
- Ask your doctor to do bloodwork: You can ask your doctor to add on a serum magnesium test and a red blood cell magnesium test to your next blood. RBC magnesium measures the intracellular levels of magnesium, which is offers a better assessment of your body's long-term magnesium status.
- Know the CLMD threshold: A serum magnesium level below 2.06 mg/dL (0.85 mmol/L) is associated with chronic latent magnesium deficiency risk. If your levels are below this threshold, it's worth discussing next steps with your healthcare provider.
- Prioritize magnesium-rich whole foods: Since processing strips magnesium from food, focusing on whole, unprocessed sources can help. Dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains are all good options.
- Consider supplementation: Oral magnesium supplements have consistently shown to raise serum magnesium concentrations, the research says. If your levels are low or you're in a high-risk group, supplementation may be worth discussing with your doctor. We recommend this magnesium powder which provides 230 milligrams of magnesium (in addition to tart cherry).
The takeaway
This research is a reminder that "normal" lab results don't always tell the whole story. If you've been feeling off and can't pinpoint why, magnesium status is worth investigating.
But with the right testing and targeted interventions, it's a deficiency you can address. And given magnesium's role in everything from energy production to blood sugar regulation, getting your levels optimized could have ripple effects across your entire health.