First thing’s first: Investing in a nail concealer doesn’t mean you can ignore overall nail care. You wouldn’t toss your skin care routine out the window and rely only on makeup to cover up any concerns, would you? The same goes for those tips.

Always start by prioritizing nail health: hydrate frequently with cuticle oil and hand cream, protect your nail plate while washing dishes and completing household chores, and perhaps dabble in internal nail nutrients, like biotin and collagen. In terms of the latter, one study showed that when participants took collagen daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.

After treating your nails with proper care, cut and file them however you like (some inspo here) before painting. The great thing about nail concealers is that they are quite sheer—you don’t have to worry as much about paint spilling into your cuticles. Perfect for at-home mani novices (self very much included).

And voilá: Bright, happy, healthy nails in no time at all—it takes about as much effort as swiping on your favorite creamy concealer.