8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen

This kit was mentioned again and again by mushroom experts, so we went straight to Back to the Roots' co-founder and co-CEO, Nikhil Arora, to learn more about this iconic mushroom growing tool.

"We fell in love with the magic of growing our own mushrooms—it was so fast, easy, and sustainable," Arora tells mbg. "After a few years of farming them and selling them to restaurants, grocery stores, and farmers markets, we realized we could shrink down what we were doing into a tabletop experience to help anyone, anywhere discover that same wonder of growing their own gourmet mushrooms."

Back to the Roots provides everything you need during the incubation process, and Arora guarantees there's absolutely no green thumb required to successfully grow mushrooms using this organic kit.

Back to the Root Organic Mushroom Grow Kit ($28.96)