8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen

While some mushrooms are easier to cultivate than others, there is a wide variety that can be grown at home. "Growing from kits is the easiest way to go, and ideal for first-timers," explains Britt Bunyard, the co-author of The Beginner's Guide to Mushrooms.

With a mushroom kit, you also won't have to worry about the animals and pests wreaking havoc on your outdoor garden. These kits make it simple to grow mushrooms right in your own kitchen (or even inside a closet!).

Mushroom kits often include everything you'll need to get growing. To get them started, you'll need just a little water and a small amount of space. "Most mushrooms grow with dappled sunlight, so a small 12-inch-by-6-inch spot on your kitchen counter works perfectly," says Alex Dorr, mycology expert and founder of Mushroom Revival Inc.

"Most grow kits include a 'myceliated block,' which is the mycelium (roots of the mushroom) growing over a substrate (most likely a hardwood sawdust), which creates a hardened 'block,' which mushrooms grow from," Dorr adds. When conditions are right, "pins," or baby mushrooms, will begin to grow and the mushrooms can double in size each day.