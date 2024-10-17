Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Obsessive Of Them All? Watch Out For These 3
All 12 zodiac signs approach life differently, and that includes how much they obsess over things. While some signs are more aloof and detached, others can't quite help but to ruminate and deal with obsessions.
Of course, we're not saying the following three signs are bound to be obsessive—or that the other signs won't be—but when it comes to the fundamental qualities of each sign, these three are definitely the most likely.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences our relationship patterns.
Scorpio
If being obsessive was an Olympic sport, Scorpio would undoubtedly take home the gold. They're a sign all about deep exploration, uncovering the unknown, and basically digging up the dirt on everything and everyone.
So if you're dating a Scorpio, don't be surprised if casual conversations feel more like interrogation sessions—and don't even bother trying to keep a secret from them. If they feel like you've violated their trust, they will obsess over finding out the truth.
And don't get us wrong, Scorpios ultimately mean well and just want to protect themselves. But they need to watch out for being obsessive and jealous to the point of paranoia and compulsion.
Taurus
Up next we have Taurus, which happens to be Scorpio's opposite sign. And while they may be opposites, they do, however, share a penchant for obsession and possessiveness.
For Taurus, they feel that what's theirs is theirs, and they'll do whatever it takes to protect it. They can be fiercely protective, but when it comes to dating, they might have a bit of a jealous streak. They're also extremely stubborn, which can definitely translate to obsession when they just won't let something (or someone) go.
For Taurus, that stubbornness and possessiveness can get them into trouble if they're with a more independent, freedom-seeking sign.
Cancer
And finally, the third most obsessive sign in the zodiac is sensitive and caring Cancer. Sure, they might be the empathetic nurturers of the bunch, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to go down a mental spiral of obsession from time to time.
For one thing, these folks have extraordinary memories, so if they think something is off about one little thing you said, they're not going to forget it. But they're not necessarily going to be controlling or possessive like Taurus or Scorpio, for instance, but rather extremely passionate about their emotions and relationships.
Their love is intense and warm, so if you can handle them being a little obsessed with you, they just want to show you they care.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Scorpios, Tauruses, and Cancers are always going to be obsessive—or that the other signs can't be—but those three come by their obsessive qualities naturally.
Nevertheless, as long as these folks are aware of their patterns, they can check their own impulses and make sure their obsession level doesn't go overboard.
