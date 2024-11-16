Advertisement
Glam Squad Activated! These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Glamorous Of Them All
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how they like to present themselves and what things bring them joy. While not every sign is into glitz and glamour, there are a few who absolutely live for it.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing that the following three signs are automatically going to be glamorous—or that the other signs won't be—but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the signs, these three are typically the most glamorous.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following three signs as their sun sign, rising sign, or even their Venus sign, with Venus influencing the way we present ourselves and display our beauty.
Leo
Is anyone really surprised to see Leo take the number one spot for "most glamorous?" The regal lions of the zodiac love nothing more than reveling in the limelight, and they pretty much consider themselves celebrities in their own lives.
And like any good celeb, Leos know they have to deliver some glamour to match their energy. Think bold and bright outfits, daring makeup looks, and plenty of other luxurious accessories or products to take their aesthetic to the next level.
Libra
Up next we have Libra, the charming and balanced diplomat of the zodiac. While they may prioritize keeping the peace, if there's anything Libras know all too well, it's that a little glamour goes a long way.
Libras like to be liked, and considering they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, these folks understand the importance of first impressions and presenting yourself well. They know how to dress, plus they love a little luxury, so they won't think twice about splurging on the best beauty products and designer labels.
Scorpio
If you're surprised to see mysterious Scorpio on the list, think again. These folks may play their cards close to their chest, but that doesn't mean they don't appreciate a glamorous lifestyle. In fact, Scorpio has a close relationship to power and transformation, and they know the power that a glamorous look holds.
But it doesn't stop at just appearances for Scorpio. These are the people who want to be a part of the upper echelon, and leaning into glamour can also include private, exclusive events, clubs, or other locales where the whole vibe is glamorous—not just the clothing.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Leo, Libra, and Scorpio are all bound to be excessively glamorous. The other signs can still have their glam, but in general, these three do tend to live for the glam.
