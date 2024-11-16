Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Glam Squad Activated! These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Glamorous Of Them All

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 16, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy
November 16, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes how they like to present themselves and what things bring them joy. While not every sign is into glitz and glamour, there are a few who absolutely live for it.

Of course, we're not guaranteeing that the following three signs are automatically going to be glamorous—or that the other signs won't be—but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the signs, these three are typically the most glamorous.

P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following three signs as their sun sign, rising sign, or even their Venus sign, with Venus influencing the way we present ourselves and display our beauty.

1.

Leo

Is anyone really surprised to see Leo take the number one spot for "most glamorous?" The regal lions of the zodiac love nothing more than reveling in the limelight, and they pretty much consider themselves celebrities in their own lives.

And like any good celeb, Leos know they have to deliver some glamour to match their energy. Think bold and bright outfits, daring makeup looks, and plenty of other luxurious accessories or products to take their aesthetic to the next level.

2.

Libra

Up next we have Libra, the charming and balanced diplomat of the zodiac. While they may prioritize keeping the peace, if there's anything Libras know all too well, it's that a little glamour goes a long way.

Libras like to be liked, and considering they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, these folks understand the importance of first impressions and presenting yourself well. They know how to dress, plus they love a little luxury, so they won't think twice about splurging on the best beauty products and designer labels.

3.

Scorpio

If you're surprised to see mysterious Scorpio on the list, think again. These folks may play their cards close to their chest, but that doesn't mean they don't appreciate a glamorous lifestyle. In fact, Scorpio has a close relationship to power and transformation, and they know the power that a glamorous look holds.

But it doesn't stop at just appearances for Scorpio. These are the people who want to be a part of the upper echelon, and leaning into glamour can also include private, exclusive events, clubs, or other locales where the whole vibe is glamorous—not just the clothing.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that Leo, Libra, and Scorpio are all bound to be excessively glamorous. The other signs can still have their glam, but in general, these three do tend to live for the glam.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12��—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.