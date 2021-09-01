Your Monthly Horoscope Is In—And It Has A Record Number Of Retrogrades

Pondering a sweeping life change? Not so fast. Until October, all of the lumbering outer planets—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto—are powered down in their annual retrograde. Read: This is not the month to make any big shifts that haven’t been fully considered, from pros to cons to everything in between.

Take a big step back and look at your options. Think of how any weighty decision might affect you by the end of the year, a year from now, and several years down the line. Set any reactive feelings aside as best as you can and take this macro look.

With Jupiter and Saturn both in objective, emotionally aloof Aquarius, a cool-headed approach is best. Communal Aquarius also favors asking friends and teammates for advice. But be discerning who you approach for counsel during this retrograde period.