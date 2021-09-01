Your Monthly Horoscope Is In—And It Has A Record Number Of Retrogrades
From the Delta variant to devastating weather patterns, we’re all feeling this tough retrograde summer and early fall. We’ll spare you a world events recap (you have a News app) and look overhead at the skies for guidance instead.
In addition to September bringing us Virgo season, then the balancing fall equinox that kicks off Libra-time, here’s what’s in store...
Retrograde central: All the slow-moving outer planets are retrograde.
Pondering a sweeping life change? Not so fast. Until October, all of the lumbering outer planets—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto—are powered down in their annual retrograde. Read: This is not the month to make any big shifts that haven’t been fully considered, from pros to cons to everything in between.
Take a big step back and look at your options. Think of how any weighty decision might affect you by the end of the year, a year from now, and several years down the line. Set any reactive feelings aside as best as you can and take this macro look.
With Jupiter and Saturn both in objective, emotionally aloof Aquarius, a cool-headed approach is best. Communal Aquarius also favors asking friends and teammates for advice. But be discerning who you approach for counsel during this retrograde period.
To add insult to injury, Mercury joins the retrograde brigade later this month.
After nearly a month of these cosmic shenanigans, messenger Mercury also makes a U-turn from September 27 to October 18, its final retrograde of 2021. That brings the planetary count to six, leaving only Venus and Mars (the love planets) moving at their normal (direct) pace.
If the world feels even more upside-down and inside-out—shudder to think—by early fall, we won’t be surprised. It may take until late October, even November, before resolutions start to take root.
Mars will split this month between Virgo and Libra.
Energy planet Mars will be in Virgo until September 14, then slip into its least favorite zodiac HQ of Libra, which many astrologers view as its “detriment” sign. Mars is the planet of war and aggression; Libra, the divine diplomat who wants peace, love, and harmony. It’s an uncomfortable mashup that may not do much to help the efforts at healing our divided world.
Silver linings? A Mars-Pluto trine and a visionary new moon arrive on September 6.
The September 6 Virgo new moon could be a bright spot. This refreshing energy could give us a sharper look at our fall plans, as motivator Mars and transformational Pluto form a healing trine in stabilizing earth signs. With these two seismic powerhouses teamed up, powerful breakthroughs are possible, especially around money, political negotiations, and an area of life in need of a bold, fundamental change.
That said, some astrologers see planetary aspects (angles) as neutral, neither good nor bad. Trines speed things up, so it’s equally possible that conflict could escalate or two world entities could join forces and consolidate their power, creating a threat to other groups or nations. Here’s hoping for the positive version of this planetary summit.