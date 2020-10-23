This Spine-Strengthening Yoga Pose Also Activates Your Core & Glutes

Maintaining a healthy spine throughout our lives is so important to our overall well-being, influencing everything from posture to pain, sleep quality, balance, and so much more. Incorporating more advanced backbends into your favorite yoga flows will ensure your spine stays strong and flexible.

Not only that, but mermaid also requires a fair amount of core and glute strength. Plus, it serves as an excellent hip-opener. There's a reason it's a challenging pose—it'll certainly help build flexibility.

And not for nothing, backbends also double as heart-openers, making this a great pose to open up the heart center, or the heart chakra, expand your chest, invite fresh oxygen into your lungs, and help you come out of your practice with tender-heartedness.

If you're not quite there yet, don't worry. Practice makes progress, and variations of this pose are always available. As long as you're moving that spine and opening up those hips, you can't go wrong.