Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Mercury Retrograde In Pisces
If this eclipse season has been a bit intense for you, prepare for another curveball; Mercury is going retrograde for the next three weeks in confounding Pisces.
Known for communication issues, delays, and more, Mercury retrograde gets a bad reputation for causing all sorts of mishaps. But these retrograde windows are also opportunities for reflection, reviewing, and revising.
Curious what this Mercury retrograde has in store for your zodiac sign? Here's what to know.
Mercury spins retrograde from February 26 to March 20
If you need the refresher, Mercury retrogrades happen when Mercury passes the Earth in its orbit around the Sun. From our perspective, Mercury appears to be moving in a different direction (although it's not actually moving backwards), resulting in a sort of "scrambling of signals."
Mercury governs themes around communication, thinking, technology, and travel—so when it's retrograde, those are exactly the areas that tend to get hit the hardest. Think travel delays, miscommunications, scattered thoughts, technological difficulties, etc.
As such, according to the AstroTwins, you'll want to back up all your important data, switch to stronger passwords, and submit any lingering paperwork now. And considering this retrograde is in the sign of Pisces (the sign of delusion), they add, few things are as they appear.
"Brace for crossed wires, false starts, and missing details. Take nothing at face value, not even people’s enthusiastic promises or cheerful nods of approval," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, adding, "If you really want to know what someone’s thinking, you’ll probably have to ask them outright."
But don't let all of this scare you! Retrogrades can definitely cause some snafus, but they also give us a chance to reassess where we're at, reviewing and revising so we can move forward with deeper understanding. That being said, the twins note your best bet is to "slow down, clarify, and keep your sense of humor handy."
What it means for your sign
Depending on where Pisces lands in your chart, Mercury retrograde could be more disruptive in a particular area of your life. Just remember, the next few weeks can provide a chance to reflect and slow down in this area of your life, as well.
Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where Mercury retrograde in Pisces is impacting you most:
- Aries rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Taurus rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Gemini rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Cancer rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
- Leo rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Virgo rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Libra rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Scorpio rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Sagittarius rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Capricorn rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Aquarius rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Pisces rising: First house of self-image and identity
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, all of us can expect to feel the disorienting and delulu effects of this Mercury retrograde. Things could feel confusing, lines could be blurred, and communicating could be noticeably more challenging—but that's all the more reason to take things slow, think before you speak (and press send), and double-check everything before moving forward.