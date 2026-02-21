Ready Or Not, Mercury Spins Retrograde This Week—Here's What To Know
Mercury begins its first retrograde of 2026 this Thursday, February 26
Back up all your important data, switch to stronger passwords, and submit any lingering paperwork now! Mercury turns retrograde for the first time this year, backtracking through Pisces until March 20.
In the Fish’s kaleidoscopic waters, few things are as they appear. Brace for crossed wires, false starts, and missing details. Take nothing at face value, not even people’s enthusiastic promises or cheerful nods of approval.
If you really want to know what someone’s thinking, you’ll probably have to ask them outright. Even then, expect a little vagueness or mixed signals. When in doubt, slow down, clarify, and keep your sense of humor handy. It’ll help you navigate these murky waters with minimal stress.
Hotheads Mars and Uranus clash and cause disruptions on Friday, February 27
Good luck keeping the peace with anyone who pushes your buttons today. Combative Mars crashes into a complicated square with combustible Uranus and all hell could break loose.
With both planets in stubborn, fixed signs—Mars in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus—tempers flare as egos and ideologies clash. If you’ve been a little too agreeable, this dustup can push you to your breaking point.
Most people won’t be willing to bend on their principles or “take one for the team.” If you’re feeling too heated to hash things out diplomatically, steer clear of situations that are potential powder kegs. This might be a better moment for privately clarifying your anger rather than attempting to hold a summit between warring factions.
But you might get a glimpse of a better future on Friday, too, as the Sun and North Node sync up
Your destiny comes alive in 5D today as the Sun aligns with the fateful North Node in boundless Pisces. You may catch a glimpse of yourself as bigger, braver or more capable than you’ve dared to imagine.
The truth? That can feel both thrilling and intimidating. Watch for imposter syndrome creeping in. There’s no honor in hiding your light or shrinking your dreams to make others comfortable. Pisces energy reminds you that your vision matters, even if it’s still taking shape.
Take a step toward that bigger version of you. Share an idea, say yes to an opportunity, or simply allow yourself to believe that you’re ready for this next chapter.