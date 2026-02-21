Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Close Banner
Spirituality

Ready Or Not, Mercury Spins Retrograde This Week—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
February 21, 2026
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Weekly Horoscope image with smiling woman
Image by W2 Photography x mbg creative / Stocksy
February 21, 2026
This week could bring all sorts of chaos, with Mercury spinning retrograde in boundary-blurring Pisces, plus Mars and Uranus squaring off later in the week. Here's your horoscope.

Mercury begins its first retrograde of 2026 this Thursday, February 26

Back up all your important data, switch to stronger passwords, and submit any lingering paperwork now! Mercury turns retrograde for the first time this year, backtracking through Pisces until March 20.

In the Fish’s kaleidoscopic waters, few things are as they appear. Brace for crossed wires, false starts, and missing details. Take nothing at face value, not even people’s enthusiastic promises or cheerful nods of approval.

If you really want to know what someone’s thinking, you’ll probably have to ask them outright. Even then, expect a little vagueness or mixed signals. When in doubt, slow down, clarify, and keep your sense of humor handy. It’ll help you navigate these murky waters with minimal stress.

Hotheads Mars and Uranus clash and cause disruptions on Friday, February 27

Good luck keeping the peace with anyone who pushes your buttons today. Combative Mars crashes into a complicated square with combustible Uranus and all hell could break loose.

With both planets in stubborn, fixed signs—Mars in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus—tempers flare as egos and ideologies clash. If you’ve been a little too agreeable, this dustup can push you to your breaking point.

Most people won’t be willing to bend on their principles or “take one for the team.” If you’re feeling too heated to hash things out diplomatically, steer clear of situations that are potential powder kegs. This might be a better moment for privately clarifying your anger rather than attempting to hold a summit between warring factions.

But you might get a glimpse of a better future on Friday, too, as the Sun and North Node sync up

Your destiny comes alive in 5D today as the Sun aligns with the fateful North Node in boundless Pisces. You may catch a glimpse of yourself as bigger, braver or more capable than you’ve dared to imagine.

The truth? That can feel both thrilling and intimidating. Watch for imposter syndrome creeping in. There’s no honor in hiding your light or shrinking your dreams to make others comfortable. Pisces energy reminds you that your vision matters, even if it’s still taking shape.

Take a step toward that bigger version of you. Share an idea, say yes to an opportunity, or simply allow yourself to believe that you’re ready for this next chapter.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.