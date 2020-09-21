When you’re heading back to college after summer break it’s common to feel nervous about the new school year. This year, however, there’s a growing crisis of anxiety related to the pandemic among college students.

A report from Student Experience in the Research University (SERU) Consortium on 30,725 undergraduates from nine universities found that 39% of students reported generalized anxiety disorder. That’s 1.5 times higher than in 2019.

If your anxiety about college is spinning out of control, here’s a mental health checklist that will help you calm your emotional brain and soothe anxiety.