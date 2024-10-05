I Swapped My Retinol For A Melatonin Serum — Here's What Happened

My skin cycling routine now proceeds as follows: one night of exfoliation, two nights of retinol, two nights with phytomelatonin, and one night of "recovery." Technically, the melatonin does count as recovery, as it's not promoting cell turnover or "wounding" the skin in the hopes of stimulating collagen production; still, I do like to have at least one night of the week to cut potent actives entirely and focus solely on hydration.