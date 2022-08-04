We love a good grocery list around here, so whenever we get the chance to probe experts on their go-to market grabs, we jump at the opportunity. Such is the case with internal medicine physician and New York Times bestselling author of Brain Wash, Austin Perlmutter, M.D. On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Perlmutter discusses serotonin, balanced relationships, and social media’s impact on mental health—but we couldn’t let him go without asking about his top foods for brain health.

“I am a huge fan of diet over specific foods as it relates to long-term health,” he notes. Meaning, it may take more than five foods to enhance your brain health in a noticeable, sustainable way—still, you can’t go wrong with adding these staples to your cart.