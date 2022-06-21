Finally: A Body Lotion That Can Actually Soften Crepey Skin
Ever heard of the term crepey skin? If not, let us explain: Crepey skin appears thin, fragile, and may sag more than other, more firm, areas. While crepey skin and wrinkles are different textural skin concerns, crepey skin may be more prone to fine lines as well. It may feel loose to the touch and tends to crop up around the eyes, upper arms, or neck.
Next question: How do you treat crepey skin? Well, chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs can stimulate cell turnover, which can be a huge help. However, if your skin is crepey and sensitive, you may have to look elsewhere for treatment options—which brings us to this winning pick.
Why this body lotion is A+ for crepey skin.
Crepey skin is caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin, as collagen makes the skin appear plump. Both collagen and elastin decrease with age, which is why you may notice an increase in crepey skin as the years pass.
Collagen supplementation is a great way to work on crepey skin from the inside (that's another topic for another day), but how you treat it topically calls for one thing: superior barrier support.
“Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance,” board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. previously told mbg. You see, using a high-quality moisturizer specifically formulated to support the barrier can help prevent crepey skin in the first place and play a major role in treating the affected area. You should look for a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives, or ingredients that pull water into the skin, soften the texture by filling in cracks in the skin, and lock in all of that moisture for lasting hydration.
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli
And because larger sun-exposed areas tend to turn crepey most quickly (think: upper arms, neck, legs, etc.), you might want to snag a moisturizing body lotion that can easily cover all that surface area. An easy pick that’s been tried and tested? The mbg postbiotic body lotion. This formula contains more than a few barrier-specific ingredients, including aloe vera, coconut oil, moringa seed oil, squalene, oat oil, and fruit-derived vitamin B5.
We could spend all day discussing the cutting-edge ingredient list, but when it comes to the actual user experience, this body lotion yields soft and smooth results. Reviewers have particularly seen significant improvements in their skin texture: “My skin felt moisturized and not crepey/cracked all day! And I always have super dry skin, but especially in winter. Thumbs up for postbiotic lotion!," notes Elizabeth W.
Another reviewer, Christina J., noticed improvements specifically for aging skin: "My skin is a ‘little’ older now, so what worked before isn’t as powerful as it once was. Within five to seven days of using this product, my scales disappeared, my skin looks nourished and is soft!," she writes.
The takeaway.
Crepey skin can be hard to treat, especially if your skin is sensitive to potent exfoliators. Luckily, lathering up with barrier-loving ingredients can help prevent skin sagging and fine lines, as well as treat current crepey areas. Want to learn more about how this fragile skin develops? Here’s a guide to more causes and treatments.
