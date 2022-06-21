Finally: A Body Lotion That Can *Actually* Soften Crepey Skin

Crepey skin is caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin, as collagen makes the skin appear plump. Both collagen and elastin decrease with age, which is why you may notice an increase in crepey skin as the years pass.

Collagen supplementation is a great way to work on crepey skin from the inside (that's another topic for another day), but how you treat it topically calls for one thing: superior barrier support.

“Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize—this can improve the appearance,” board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. previously told mbg. You see, using a high-quality moisturizer specifically formulated to support the barrier can help prevent crepey skin in the first place and play a major role in treating the affected area. You should look for a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives, or ingredients that pull water into the skin, soften the texture by filling in cracks in the skin, and lock in all of that moisture for lasting hydration.