Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How mbg's Functional Nutrition Program Took My Health & Career To The Next Level

Liz Bane
Author:
Liz Bane
December 17, 2024
Liz Bane
Holistic Health Coach
By Liz Bane
Holistic Health Coach
Liz Bane is best known as the “Salad for Breakfast” girl and is the Founder of LIZ BANE LIFE IN BALANCE. LBLIB provides Holistic Health Coaching services that teach individuals to understand that optimal health is more than kale and push-ups; it’s about 360 degrees of wellness. Following a 20-year career as an executive in the non-profit world, in 2018 Liz graduated as a Certified Holistic Health Coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition (“IIN”), and in 2020 she earned a second nutrition degree graduating from the impressive mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Coaching program.
Create a culture of authentic appreciation
Image by BRAT CO / Stocksy
December 17, 2024

Like so many people, I struggled with my weight for years. Ever since I was a teenager, I was constantly thinking about food and how it affected my appearance. My weight would yo-yo as I went through periods of restrictive dieting and then bingeing. I always wanted to be "thin"—but I didn't have a road map for changing my relationship with food.

Finally, at the age of 50, I decided to invest in my nutrition education. I signed up to take the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) 12-month holistic health coaching program. This program exposed me to lots of new ideas and visionaries in the health space, from doctors Will Cole and Mark Hyman to Robin Berzin and Frank Lipman. It provided an overview of how to use food to improve your health—but I felt it really just scratched the surface, and I wanted to go deeper.

That's when I came across mindbodygreen's Functional Nutrition Training (formerly Functional Nutrition Coaching) program. It seemed like this flexible course explored how to use food as medicine in greater depth, with more access to leading health experts. I enrolled, and I'm so happy I did.

This program went on to be like a graduate degree for my functional food education; it brought my understanding of nutrition to a whole new level.

What I got out of the program

mindbodygreen's FNT program is a comprehensive overview of how to use food as medicine—taught by world-class experts in holistic well-being.

Functional Nutrition Training

A comprehensive nutrition curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to well-being.

I found FNT to be much more rigorous than IIN. I used to listen to IIN modules while I was doing other things, like driving to and from work. I found all the program quizzes easy, and I got around 97% on the final exam. mindbodygreen's program was a different story: I would have to sit down in front of my computer in the evenings and on weekends to really focus on the material, which touched on everything from the best foods for mental health to the keys to a healthy gut. I would print everything out and spend hours studying for exams. All in all, it took me about six months to complete the program.

My favorite modules included the seven pillars of functional medicine taught by Robin Berzin, M.D., and a deep dive into the autoimmune spectrum with William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

The program went deep and provided so much information that I hadn't learned elsewhere. I'd consider IIN my undergraduate degree and FNT my graduate degree—I got a ton of really specific, helpful information out of it.

How the program has helped my career

I've been a health coach for going on six years now, and I focus on teaching people how to shop, cook, and eat clean in order to achieve their health goals. mindbodygreen's FNT program has given me more credibility and confidence when working with clients.

I now feel like I can answer any questions clients throw my way. And if I don't have the information they need, I know where to find it. I also appreciate that when you enroll in FNT, you get lifetime access to all 660+ pages of the program's in-depth study materials. For me, these packets are golden. I printed them out and saved them on my computer so I can go back and reference them at any time to get really great, specific information.

Even more importantly, this course helped my lifetime struggle with food and eating. Since gaining such a rich understanding of functional nutrition, I've been able to lose weight without dieting; I no longer have a nagging sweet tooth, and I feel really energized and healthy. I've developed a passion for using food as medicine that I love to share with others.

What's next for me

I'm semi-retired, and I appreciate that as a health coach with a focus on functional nutrition, there are so many directions I can take my career. For the past few years, I've chosen to work one-on-one with clients, as well as taught webinars and live cooking demos for people and teams working to take control of their health. This work has been really rewarding, but looking ahead, I'm excited to expand my offerings a bit.

For starters, I'm hoping to create a new community for health and well-being conversations in the new year. I'm still figuring out exactly what this will look like, but it will be similar to a book club. Instead of discussing a novel, though, women will gather to talk about a health-focused book, podcast, trend, or idea in a safe and nurturing environment.

Mentoring others who are looking to move into the field of health coaching is a passion of mine. I'm also in the process of writing a cookbook that is a collection of my favorite recipes from the last 30 years of my life and what they mean to me. My relationship with food has evolved so much over the decades, and I'm excited to get it down on paper.

My goal is to create the compilation as a gift to my daughters—but if it ends up attracting a wider audience, that's great, too.

I love that my nutrition education has allowed me to craft a flexible, creative, authentic career that's completely my own.

The takeaway

I would recommend the mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Training program to anyone who is looking to take a deep dive into how food impacts health. After taking other health and nutrition courses, this is the one that really solidified my understanding of how to use food as medicine, and I look forward to putting it into practice in my professional and personal life for years to come.

Functional Nutrition Training

A comprehensive nutrition curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to well-being.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar
Mental Health

Research Finds A Potential Early Sign Of Alzheimer's To Add To Your Radar

Hannah Frye

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics
Integrative Health

FYI: This Is How Long It Takes Your Gut To Recover From Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds
Mental Health

This Nutrient Could Help Protect Brain Structure As You Age, Study Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Brain-Critical Vitamin Seriously Increases Your Parkinson's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin
Integrative Health

96% Of Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Deficient In This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting
Integrative Health

After 5 Years Of Pilates, Here's What Happened When I Started Weightlifting

Hannah Frye

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This
Integrative Health

Coffee Can Majorly Add To Your Longevity—But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

Colon Cancer On Track To Become Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.