This month's full moon will be at its fullest around 1:30 pm EDT on Friday, May 5. The lunar eclipse will begin at 11:15 am EDT, peak at 1:24 pm, and end at 3:32 pm, during which the moon will be partially darkened as it moves through the Earth's shadow. However, this eclipse event will only be visible in places where the moon is above the horizon—so not here in the U.S.

But even if we can't see it here in the states, its energy will still be palpable. If you recall just two weeks ago, we had a new moon solar eclipse in Aries, which began a two-week cycle of transformation that is now about to come to a close.

As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, eclipses are a time of rapid, unexpected change, and this eclipse lands in the sign of Scorpio—a sign all about transformation and digging deep into what lurks in the shadows.

"So we see a lot of destined, fated events happen that are bringing us into alignment on our path [during eclipses]," Quinn explains, adding, "It's not really a good time to try to make things happen for yourself. It's best to witness, process, and surrender to the natural flow that's taking place."

And speaking of not forcing things, remember we are still in a Mercury retrograde period until May 14, which gives us even more reason to slow down before we take action. As Quinn says, Mercury retrograde doesn't necessarily have to make anything worse, but it does offer us a chance to reflect and have things revealed to us in the midst of all this eclipse energy.

Now, this lunar eclipse portal "will be ending with the full moon in Scorpio, which is making for big emotional breakthroughs," she notes. "It will create a deeper unearthing of shadow work through Scorpio, and things within the subconscious that want to be seen. So really prepare for an awakening week on a very deep level," Quinn advises.