Ready For May's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse? Here's The Astrology Behind It All
If you've been feeling a bit scattered the past couple weeks, consider it par for the course as we're in the middle of eclipse season. And this week, that eclipse portal comes to a close with a full moon lunar eclipse.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind this lunar event, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind this month's full moon lunar eclipse in Scorpio
This month's full moon will be at its fullest around 1:30 pm EDT on Friday, May 5. The lunar eclipse will begin at 11:15 am EDT, peak at 1:24 pm, and end at 3:32 pm, during which the moon will be partially darkened as it moves through the Earth's shadow. However, this eclipse event will only be visible in places where the moon is above the horizon—so not here in the U.S.
But even if we can't see it here in the states, its energy will still be palpable. If you recall just two weeks ago, we had a new moon solar eclipse in Aries, which began a two-week cycle of transformation that is now about to come to a close.
As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, eclipses are a time of rapid, unexpected change, and this eclipse lands in the sign of Scorpio—a sign all about transformation and digging deep into what lurks in the shadows.
"So we see a lot of destined, fated events happen that are bringing us into alignment on our path [during eclipses]," Quinn explains, adding, "It's not really a good time to try to make things happen for yourself. It's best to witness, process, and surrender to the natural flow that's taking place."
And speaking of not forcing things, remember we are still in a Mercury retrograde period until May 14, which gives us even more reason to slow down before we take action. As Quinn says, Mercury retrograde doesn't necessarily have to make anything worse, but it does offer us a chance to reflect and have things revealed to us in the midst of all this eclipse energy.
Now, this lunar eclipse portal "will be ending with the full moon in Scorpio, which is making for big emotional breakthroughs," she notes. "It will create a deeper unearthing of shadow work through Scorpio, and things within the subconscious that want to be seen. So really prepare for an awakening week on a very deep level," Quinn advises.
How to work with this energy
The vibes of this full moon eclipse are going to be impossible to ignore, so you might as well lean into it! According to Quinn, we all have a chance to work through triggers and old wounds under these moon beams, and Scorpio's influence will encourage us not to shy away.
As such, she says, "I would suggest grounding activities such as getting into the body with yoga, movement, or breathwork, because when we're getting forced into chaotic scenarios or unexpected situations, it can quickly take us out of the present moment." Whether you're feeling stressed about the future or grief about the past, "getting into the body allows us to be present with what we're currently experiencing," she explains.
In terms of rituals for this full moon, the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen that because May's full moon is sometimes called the "Flower moon," this is a great time to incorporate flowers and/or flower essences into your favorite full moon rituals.
And as Quinn suggests, any type of shadow work or inner child healing could be extra potent at this time, as eclipses often bring deep, subconscious issues to the forefront.
"Since it is a full moon and meant for release, when feelings from the past come up, acknowledging them and how they relate to the present," she says. From there, let it go—whether you take a cleansing spiritual bath to wash away all those old feelings, or find your nearest natural body of water to take a dip.
Even a good cry during this full moon can be a way to use water's healing, transformative energy—and Scorpio is easily the most intense of the water signs, after all.
The takeaway
This full moon lunar eclipse is closing out an intense cycle of subconscious issues and fears, but also transformation on a very deep level. While it might not be a cake walk, the only way to move through and beyond one chapter is by closing it out and starting a new one.
