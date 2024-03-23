Advertisement
The Astrology Behind March's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse + 3 Full Moon Rituals
While we may be a few months into the calendar year, the astrological new year just took place with the spring equinox and the start of Aries season.
And that means the upcoming Libra full moon is the first full moon of the astrological year, giving us a chance to regroup and focus on balance as spring gets underway.
Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.
The astrology behind March's full moon
This month's full moon in Libra is set to peak on Monday, March 25, at 3:00 a.m. EDT, and it also happens to be a partial lunar eclipse, amplifying this moon's energy even more.
As it arrives just a week after the astrological new year, astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, this is marking a "major shift" that will continue throughout the upcoming eclipse season on the Aries-Libra axis.
"With this full moon in Libra and lunar eclipse, we can expect the unexpected, because eclipse seasons push our destiny, our purpose, and our higher timelines into alignment," she explains, adding, "So it's not typically a time to manifest—it's a time to surrender and release and let the universe take charge."
While this can feel chaotic, know that eclipses serve our highest good, and full moons are a time to release. "With the full moon being in Libra, it's a time where things are coming into their own natural balance, so you don't have to force it," Quinn says.
In fact, forcing anything right now might actually make matters worse, so if you're feeling Libra's tendency towards indecisiveness, that's OK. "
In terms of the other planets at play under this moon, keep in mind that we're in the pre-shadow period for Mercury's upcoming retrograde period starting April 1. And according to Quinn, we might already feel some strain in our communication with others.
"The last time we had an eclipse was October 2023, so pay attention to patterns resurfacing from that time—it could be trying to close out chapters," Quinn adds.
3 full moon rituals to try
Spring cleaning (literal and energetic)
You read that right! Cleaning can be a ritual, when done with mindfulness and the intention to refresh the energy of your home. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, with the arrival of spring and the astrological new year, this is a great chance to clean house.
Not to mention, Libra is an air sign, so Quinn also recommends doing some smudging with herbs around your home to clear out any stagnant energy as well. Remember to open up the windows to late fresh air in and any stale vibes out!
Do some plant magic
For another ritual aligned with the spring season, Quinn suggests tending to your plant babies—or getting some new ones if you don't have any already. "It's a great time during spring to renew our plants with fertile soil, so renewing energy for them can look like repotting them and giving them more space for their roots to grow and flourish," she adds.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, so grab your favorite deck and pull the following four-card spread:
- What is the eclipse portal trying to shift and change within my life?
- What is being revealed about my destiny at this time?
- What is leaving my life under this full moon eclipse?
- What lesson is there for me?
The takeaway
With Mercury retrograde's shadow period looming and eclipse season revving up, this full moon isn't the time for striving or controlling, it's a time to let go and trust that your path is unfolding as it's meant to. Happy full moon!
P.S. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel