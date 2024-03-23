Skip to Content
Spirituality

The Astrology Behind March's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse + 3 Full Moon Rituals 

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
March 23, 2024
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
March 23, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While we may be a few months into the calendar year, the astrological new year just took place with the spring equinox and the start of Aries season.

And that means the upcoming Libra full moon is the first full moon of the astrological year, giving us a chance to regroup and focus on balance as spring gets underway.

Here's what to know about the astrology at play behind this full moon, plus three rituals to work with it.

The astrology behind March's full moon

This month's full moon in Libra is set to peak on Monday, March 25, at 3:00 a.m. EDT, and it also happens to be a partial lunar eclipse, amplifying this moon's energy even more.

As it arrives just a week after the astrological new year, astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, tells mindbodygreen, this is marking a "major shift" that will continue throughout the upcoming eclipse season on the Aries-Libra axis.

"With this full moon in Libra and lunar eclipse, we can expect the unexpected, because eclipse seasons push our destiny, our purpose, and our higher timelines into alignment," she explains, adding, "So it's not typically a time to manifest—it's a time to surrender and release and let the universe take charge."

While this can feel chaotic, know that eclipses serve our highest good, and full moons are a time to release. "With the full moon being in Libra, it's a time where things are coming into their own natural balance, so you don't have to force it," Quinn says.

In fact, forcing anything right now might actually make matters worse, so if you're feeling Libra's tendency towards indecisiveness, that's OK. "

In terms of the other planets at play under this moon, keep in mind that we're in the pre-shadow period for Mercury's upcoming retrograde period starting April 1. And according to Quinn, we might already feel some strain in our communication with others.

"The last time we had an eclipse was October 2023, so pay attention to patterns resurfacing from that time—it could be trying to close out chapters," Quinn adds.

3 full moon rituals to try

1.

Spring cleaning (literal and energetic)

You read that right! Cleaning can be a ritual, when done with mindfulness and the intention to refresh the energy of your home. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, with the arrival of spring and the astrological new year, this is a great chance to clean house.

Not to mention, Libra is an air sign, so Quinn also recommends doing some smudging with herbs around your home to clear out any stagnant energy as well. Remember to open up the windows to late fresh air in and any stale vibes out!

2.

Do some plant magic

For another ritual aligned with the spring season, Quinn suggests tending to your plant babies—or getting some new ones if you don't have any already. "It's a great time during spring to renew our plants with fertile soil, so renewing energy for them can look like repotting them and giving them more space for their roots to grow and flourish," she adds.

3.

Pull a tarot spread

Lastly, Quinn always recommends consulting your tarot cards for clarity under the full moon, so grab your favorite deck and pull the following four-card spread:

  1. What is the eclipse portal trying to shift and change within my life?
  2. What is being revealed about my destiny at this time?
  3. What is leaving my life under this full moon eclipse?
  4. What lesson is there for me?

The takeaway

With Mercury retrograde's shadow period looming and eclipse season revving up, this full moon isn't the time for striving or controlling, it's a time to let go and trust that your path is unfolding as it's meant to. Happy full moon!

P.S. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign!

