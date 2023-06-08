Making Friends As An Adult Isn't Easy—Here Are 9 Places To Start

But we don’t teach people how to do this, how to create friendships, how to nurture them, how to choose better, and then when and how to end them if they’re not working. And because of that, so many of us are just fumbling around, hoping one day we’ll stumble into the friendships of our dreams because we want them, because we deserve them. How do you find a healthy friendship when it’s something you’ve never experienced yet?

It can still feel like it’s impossible to make friends with anyone after you’re out of high school or college. Without the built-in system of “a bunch of people in a building who you have to talk to sometimes,” the entire world can feel like an awkward bar you just want to leave.

And even if you ask someone how to do it, most people just tell you, “Join a club!” or “Join a gym!” But if you’re like me and you have no idea what kind of club you would join (a club for people obsessed with watching the same TV show over and over again? Those people are at home watching the same TV show over and over again) and either you already belong to a gym and you go there to exercise quietly and then leave, or you just really, really don’t want to join a gym, here are some places to start: