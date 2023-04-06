The study, which included a large sample of over 6,000 adults ages 40–73 in the UK, found that getting enough of this essential mineral is associated with less brain shrinkage. Participants who averaged 550 milligrams of magnesium per day had a brain age about one year younger than those who consumed approximately 350 milligrams per day by the time they reached 55. Interestingly, the link between increased magnesium and larger brain volumes was stronger in women than in men.

These findings are particularly significant in the context of brain health among aging individuals, as magnesium levels tend to decline as we get older. Magnesium deficiency is more common among older adults. However, it's important that people of all ages consume enough magnesium, as it's involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions in the body, making it an essential nutrient for overall health. It plays a key role in nerve transmission, helping maintain the general health of the nervous system.

And this isn't the first time magnesium has been shown to have neuroprotective effects. Magnesium is also important for brain function and has been linked to improvements in memory1 , learning2 , and overall cognitive performance3 . It may also help protect the brain from degeneration and improve its resilience4 .