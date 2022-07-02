This Surprising Nutrient Could Just Be What Your Sex Life Is Missing
A healthy sex life can be one of the most pleasurable aspects of a relationship, and a great way to connect intimately with your partner. But what happens when stress gets in the way? Here's what to know about the stress-sex connection, plus what you can do about it.
Why stress can ruin sex.
Stress can put a major damper on your sex life, both lowering your libido and getting in the way of orgasming—not to mention the strain it can put on a relationship in general.
Research has even shown that experiencing stress is negatively correlated with sexual activity (both in terms of sexual behavior and satisfaction). In one 2010 study on sex and stress, the researchers write, "Higher self-reported stress in daily life was associated with lower levels of sexual activity and satisfaction and a decrease in relationship satisfaction."
It's also not uncommon for a stressful thought mid-coitus to totally take you out of the moment (which can be hard to get back into once you've lost the vibe).
"Stress makes the body produce cortisol, and cortisol interrupts all the happy hormones of sexual arousal," mindfulness coach Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D., previously wrote for mbg. "When we're stressed during sex, we also tend to get too much in our heads instead of focusing on our bodies, which is key to experiencing pleasure."
How magnesium can help.
High levels of stress can actually even indicate you—like an estimated 44% of Americans—are not getting enough magnesium from your diet. Magnesium is a major player in the body's overall functioning, and sex is no exception.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
Luckily, magnesium supplements are available today to ensure you reach the recommended daily intake of magnesium, such as mbg's sleep support+ formula. It's made with magnesium bisglycinate, which is known for its ability to increase muscle relaxation and ease stress—both things that will help in the bedroom.*
As board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D. previously told mbg, "Several studies have shown magnesium to be beneficial for anxiousness with improvements in sense of calm, contentment, and resilience."*
The supplement can be especially helpful for those who enjoy having sex in the evenings, as its 120 milligrams of magnesium per serving are paired with sleep enhancers jujube and PharmaGABA®.* You can expect its sleep-promoting properties to kick in within one to two hours of taking the nightly supplement—giving you and your partner plenty of quality time in between.
The takeaway.
If stress is getting in the way of your sex life, supplementing with magnesium could be just the thing you're looking for to get out of your head and into your body.* With your mind more at ease and your muscles relaxed, prepare for sex to get a whole lot better.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*