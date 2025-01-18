Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Have The Best Luck? These 3 Are Known To Be The Luckiest
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique strengths, weaknesses, and general qualities. Some of them, for instance, are more prone to difficulty and challenges, for instance, while others are inexplicably lucky.
But as it turns out, their inexplicable luckiness does actually have an explanation. And while someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll have better luck than anyone else, these three signs are all too familiar with lucky breaks.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign.
Sagittarius
How does it feel being the luckiest sign of them all, Sagittarius? That's right; You take first place as the luckiest sign of the zodiac—and you can thank your ruling planet, Jupiter, for that.
As the planet of luck, growth, and expansion, Jupiter is a "benefic" or positive planet, and those born under Sagittarius skies have the added benefit of Jupiter's influence.
Sagittarius folks are known for being bold, adventurous, and free-spirited, which contributes to their openness to opportunities and happy-go-lucky attitude. All of that adds up to Sag having lots of luck to draw on, plus plenty of lucky coincidences, synchronicities, and encounters.
Libra
The second luckiest sign of them all is Libra. With their unmatched charm, social grace, and ability to connect with anyone, Libras are likable, simply put. Plus, they're known to be one of the signs that take the most care with their appearance and style.
We're not saying looks equate to luck, but we are acknowledging that "pretty privilege" is definitely a thing. And looks aside, Libra is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty.
Like Jupiter, Venus is a benefic planet, granting Libras a certain elegance and grace that allows them to flow through life with ease. And as we know, when you're in flow, things tend to come to you easier. This is where Libra gets their good luck, along with their hypnotic charm.
Leo
Last but certainly not least, we have none other than Leo as the third luckiest sign. And as the only sign ruled by the sun itself, it's really no surprise Leo made this list. With their confidence, charisma, and sunny disposition (pun intended), Leo definitely has a way of making the world revolve around them.
These folks know how to get what they want, but since they're so warm and friendly, they don't do it in a way that offends or diminishes everyone else. And they're actually quite generous, which means what's good for them is good for all.
Leos get their luck through being assertive and confident, but simultaneously open and passionate.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying these three zodiac signs are always going to have good luck—or that the other signs won't have their lucky moments, too. But in terms of the astrological makeup of Sag, Libra, and Leo, they do have a touch of extra cosmic luck on their side.
