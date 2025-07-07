For those with an affinity for fingerpainting, yes, you can use your fingertips to work the product into the skin—in fact, the body heat from your fingers warms up the formula and makes for an even smoother application. Just make sure your fingers are clean before you dab on the concealer, especially if you're applying it on blemishes—you don't want to introduce even more oil and bacteria to the clogged pore, do you?