Allow me to set the scene: It’s the spring of 2020 and the gyms are closed, dumbbells are sold out across the entire internet (Amazon, Target, you name it), and I’m utterly lost as to how to maintain my hard earned “gains”—cringey, I know. Without a set of weights to fall back on, I was doing more cardio than ever, but I missed being able to crank out a few overheard reps on a moment's notice.

By the holiday season of 2021, I was yearning for a piece of at-home workout equipment that would allow me to still get in my strength training exercises without taking up too much space in my apartment—and Santa delivered. What found its way to me carefully wrapped in snowflake packaging was a box containing one of my next workout essential: LifePro’s Adjustable Dumbbell Set. Just like that, I was right back in love with lifting weights and the feeling of content exhaustion after each workout.