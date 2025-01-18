Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Life Coach vs. Health Coach: What's The Difference & Which One Is More Useful?

Colleen Travers
Author:
Colleen Travers
January 18, 2025
Colleen Travers
By Colleen Travers
mbg Contributor
Colleen Travers is a freelance writer and editor who specializes in health, nutrition, diet, fitness, and wellness trends for various publications and brands. Her work has appeared in Reader's Digest, SHAPE, Fit Pregnancy, Food Network, and more.
Why This Type Of Therapy Is Effective For PTSD & Other Trauma
Image by ALINA HVOSTIKOVA / Stocksy
January 18, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

What’s in a name? Well, a lot when it comes to health professionals. If you need help finding your ideal eating habits, you should seek advice from a nutritionist.

For those who want to improve their muscle tone and mobility, that nutritionist won't be quite as helpful (aside from giving you some pre-workout snacks), but a personal trainer would be.

But health is rarely a siloed issue. That's exactly why health coaches are becoming such a prominent part of the health care system.

Here's exactly what health coaches do and how these professionals differ from other types of integrated coaches, like life coaches.

Health coaches help you reach your health goals

Health coaches work with clients to empower them to reach their unique health goals. These can be big picture, such as wanting to exercise more or eat healthily, and get very niche, says Leslie Duffy, R.N., a nationally board-certified health and wellness coach (NBC-HWC) and certified life coach who owns Sage Life Health, in Charlotte, N.C.

Health Coach Certification

A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing.

"I have a lot of clients who are perimenopause and are looking to lose weight as they go through all of these hormonal changes," she says as one example. Duffy adds that many people also seek out health coaches to help them find ways to get their inflammation in check.

For those who are feeling unmotivated, tired, or just off, she says consulting a health coach can be a logical first step in helping you set attainable goals that will help you feel better.

While they don't prescribe medication or run labs, health coaches use positive psychology principles to help clients make behavioral changes that will benefit their long-term well-being.

RELATED READ: What Exactly Is A Health Coach & What Makes A Good One?

Life coaches can help you adopt a growth mindset

When you feel better, you're more motivated to take on other areas of your life that you may have previously neglected. That's exactly where a life coach comes in. Take the example of that woman going through perimenopause, says Duffy.

"Once they start to feel better and have a grasp on their changing hormones, a life coach can take their progress one step further," she says. "Now they have the self-confidence and more energy, so a life coach may work with them on the next phase of her life, one that transitions away from the constant demands of children by learning how to set boundaries and change their mindset."

Similar to health coaching, which makes incremental changes and tacks on to them slowly over time, life coaching does the same with a mindset theory Duffy refers to as growth mindset. "A change journey can be different for everyone, but by improving your mindset a little bit at a time we create comfort in the discomfort," she says. "This allows a life coach to gather information or data, assess, and move on to the next phase."

How to decide what kind of coach you need

There's a good chance you could benefit from both. "We are whole human beings, which means you're more than how much you exercise or what you eat," says Duffy. But what these actions can give you is the confidence to push forward in other areas of your life, be it settings boundaries or changing your perspective.

Some professionals, like Duffy, are health and life coaches who can work with clients to move from one set of goals to the next. No matter which type of coach you're looking for, health coaches should be certified by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (learn more about why here). Life coaching doesn't have the same regulations. Some individuals may be certified through the International Coaching Federation (ICF), but there are many certified integrated life coaching programs as well.

Above all else, you want your coach(es) to be someone you really vibe with. "If you're a mother in your 30s and your coach is a 25-year-old with no kids, this may not resonate with you, or vice versa," says Duffy. Find someone who you feel comfortable sharing (and perhaps even sometimes failing) with so that together you can build and implement the right changes for you.

The takeaway

Health coaches are trained professionals who support and guide clients as they work toward physical or mental health goals. Life coaches tend to be more focused on helping people take positive steps in their careers or relationships.

Both of them offer valuable services, but working with a health coach first might be a smart move. After all, laying a foundation of good health will set you up for success across all aspects of your life.

More On This Topic

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands
Integrative Health

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands

Ava Durgin

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)
Integrative Health

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)

Hannah Frye

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit
Integrative Health

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit

Sarah Regan

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)
Integrative Health

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)

Morgan Chamberlain

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%
Integrative Health

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%

Morgan Chamberlain

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ
Integrative Health

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ

Ava Durgin

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?
Integrative Health

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?

Sarah Regan

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?
Integrative Health

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?

Emma Loewe

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands
Integrative Health

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands

Ava Durgin

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)
Integrative Health

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)

Hannah Frye

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit
Integrative Health

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit

Sarah Regan

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)
Integrative Health

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)

Morgan Chamberlain

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%
Integrative Health

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%

Morgan Chamberlain

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ
Integrative Health

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ

Ava Durgin

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?
Integrative Health

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?

Sarah Regan

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?
Integrative Health

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?

Emma Loewe

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands
Integrative Health

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands

Ava Durgin

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)
Integrative Health

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)

Hannah Frye

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit
Integrative Health

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit

Sarah Regan

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)
Integrative Health

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)

Morgan Chamberlain

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%
Integrative Health

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%

Morgan Chamberlain

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ
Integrative Health

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ

Ava Durgin

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?
Integrative Health

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?

Sarah Regan

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?
Integrative Health

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?

Emma Loewe

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands
Integrative Health

You Won't Believe What's Hiding In Your Smartwatch Bands

Ava Durgin

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)
Integrative Health

10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat (And When Supplements Make Sense)

Hannah Frye

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit
Integrative Health

Support Your Brain Health Daily By Eating A Handful Of This Fruit

Sarah Regan

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)
Integrative Health

Dementia Diagnoses Under 65 Have Increased 200%—Here's Why (+ What To Do)

Morgan Chamberlain

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%
Integrative Health

Getting More Of This Healthy Carb Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk By 26%

Morgan Chamberlain

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ
Integrative Health

Bet You Didn't Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ

Ava Durgin

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack
Integrative Health

The Surprising Trick This Breathing Expert Uses To Stop A Panic Attack

Jamie Schneider

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?
Integrative Health

What's The Cleanest Way To Dry Your Hands After Washing Them?

Sarah Regan

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?
Integrative Health

Chronic Stress Is Harmful To Our Health—But Is It Reversible?

Emma Loewe

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.