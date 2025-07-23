Advertisement
Here Are The 5 Big Transits To Watch Out For This Leo Season, From Astrologers
We've officially reached the dog days of summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, as the sun moves into loud and proud Leo for the next four weeks. From July 22 to August 22, we'll all be feeling more confident and charismatic as a result, but there are still a few other transits to watch out for.
Between multiple retrogrades, an illuminating Aquarius full moon, and more, here's what to know for this Leo season, from astrologers.
The sun coasts through Leo from July 22 to August 22
With the sun in regal and romantic Leo, it's going to bring out the exhibitionists in us all. According to the AstroTwins, this solar cycle turns up the volume on our actions—but the twist this year is Mercury retrograde in Leo, adding a reflective layer to the mix.
"Dust off those neglected talents and start rehearsing your act. Confidence is your best accessory now!" the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
Mercury retrograde drives up miscommunications
Speaking of Mercury retrograde, yes, the planet of communication is indeed throwing us a curveball this summer. As the twins explain, this three-week retrograde is also in glamorous Leo, along with the sun.
Their advice? "It’s better to fly under the radar than risk getting overexposed. Hold off on bold style choices and save any risky cosmetic procedures until Mercury retrograde ends on August 11."
Not only that, but there’s also a risk of being too low-key this Mercury retrograde. "Don’t let opportunities slip by out of fear or insecurity. Conflict resolution will be challenging, and blame-shifting could backfire," the twins note, adding, "The best way to navigate this turbulent phase is to stay humble and keep your heart open—without being overly trusting, too soon."
Venus in Cancer stirs up sentimentality
For most of this month, the planet of love has been in curious and social Gemini, encouraging us all to put ourselves out there and get flirty. But on July 30? Expect a vibe shift as Venus moves into Cancer’s sentimental waters.
Until August 25, the twins say, you may find yourself craving nurturing and comfort. "Stay in rather than booking every spare moment with social activities. Private, relaxed moments allow you to connect to friends, lovers, or your S.O. in the intimate style that Cancer prefers," they explain.
The wounded healer spins retrograde for the remainder of the calendar year
In astrology, Chiron is an asteroid known as the "wounded healer." Chiron speaks to our deepest core wounds, and from July 30 all the way until January 2, it's turning retrograde in the sign of Aries.
According to the twins, this time around, Chiron is teaching us all lessons in self-empowerment and the constructive use of anger. "If you’ve been feeling silenced, thwarted, or resentful, this retrograde period provides an important window for introspection," they add.
Tap into your originality with the Aquarius full moon
Last but not least, start thinking about what individuality and originality mean to you. On August 9, we have an illuminating full moon in Aquarius reminding us all of our unique strengths.
Not only that, but full moons are about release, so an appropriate reflection question might be, Where am I holding myself back from embracing and embodying my own unique truth?
Allow these Aquarian moonbeams to help you shed the layers you hide behind.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, we can all enjoy the bold and brave energy Leo has to offer the next four weeks. While things might get a bit rocky with all those retrogrades in the mix, Leo reminds us that confidence and generosity are inside jobs.