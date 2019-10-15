Let's start with the obvious. Krill oil is sourced from krill while fish oil is typically sourced from a combination of fish such as anchovies, herring, sardines, salmon, and mackerel. They look different, too. Unlike fish oil, krill oil is a reddish color due to the presence of astaxanthin. This antioxidant has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, and emerging research suggests it has powerful neuroprotective effects and benefits for skin.

Both krill oil and fish oil contain the fatty acids EPA and DHA, but fish oil has a higher concentration of these than krill oil (for example, a 1,000-mg dose of this fish oil contains 180 mg EPA and 120 mg DHA, while a 1,000-mg dose of this krill oil contains 128 mg EPA and 60 mg DHA). But due to a difference in the way the fatty acids in krill oil are structured, they may potentially be easier for your body to absorb. Specifically, the majority of the omega-3s in krill oil are attached to phospholipids, while the omega-3s in fish oil are attached to triglycerides. Phospholipids may be more easily absorbed because our cell walls are also made of phospholipids.

The answer to the question "Is krill oil more bioavailable than fish oil?" is still a complicated one, though. One study found that taking either krill oil or fish oil resulted in similar levels of EPA and DHA in the blood, even though the krill oil contained lower concentrations of EPA and DHA—which would suggest increased bioavailability. However, this claim looks far less impressive when you realize that the amount of krill oil needed to achieve this effect was actually higher—543 mg of krill oil compared to 864 mg of fish oil! So, at this point, the jury on krill's superior omega-3 bioavailability is still out.

Another difference: Across brands, krill oil is significantly more expensive than fish oil. But, according to several accounts, it's also far less likely to give you "fish burps" due to its phospholipid structure (which, honestly, might be worth the money).