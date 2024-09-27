Another lovely addition: hyaluronic acid. While you may be used to slathering a HA serum on your face, the lashes and brows can benefit from this boost of hydration as well. If you have sensitive eyelids, the blend of hyaluronic acid and panthenol (aka provitamin vitamin B5) in this tube will nourish the skin rather than irritate it. Plus, the extra boost of hydration helps prevent breakage to keep your existing lashes strong.