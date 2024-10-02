Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Looking To Lighten Melasma Patches? Find A Product With This Ingredient In It

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 02, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
What it is
Skin benefits
Cautions
Mature woman with frown lines looks into camera close up
Image by Evgenij Yulkin / Stocksy
October 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While many people use the term "dark spots" like an umbrella, there are actually a few different kinds. First, you have post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that can come from blemishes or skin irritation. Then, you have sun spots that pop up as a result of UV damage (wear your sunscreen!).

Finally, we have melasma, which consists of dark patches commonly found on the face and chest; oftentimes, these begin to appear during pregnancy. 

If any of the above are relevant to you, we have some good news. There's a skin care ingredient you may not have heard of that works overtime to lighten these dark spots: kojic acid. We'll go over what kojic acid is, how it can help your skin, and some expert-recommended products. 

What is kojic acid?

Kojic acid is a fermentation byproduct that comes from several different types of fungi. This powerful ingredient is most known for its skin-lightening properties, as studies echo its ability to brighten skin and fade dark spots1

While some better-known exfoliating agents like retinol increase cell turnover in the skin, thus fading dark spots over time, this acid is different. "It works its magic via the inhibition of tyrosinase, an enzyme that is essential in the UV-induced activation of pigment-producing cells in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., told mbg.

Skin benefits

1.

Fades dark spots 

As mentioned previously, kojic acid has been shown to lighten hyperpigmentation and brighten the skin. Whether you're dealing with sun spots or post-inflammatory dark marks, this ingredient can encourage them to fade quicker.

The beauty of kojic acid is that it is extremely effective yet can be well tolerated by the skin compared to stronger and more dangerous dark-spot fighters. 

2.

Eases the appearance of melasma patches

Ultra-concentrated spot treatments may be great for sun spots or post-inflammatory marks, but when it comes to brightening melasma patches, there's something else needed entirely.

Kojic acid is a great ingredient to use for melasma lightening because it can be applied to larger areas without irritation or excessive whitening. "It targets only that pigment that is being produced in excess, so it does not have the potential for a 'halo effect' or excessive whitening such as can be seen with hydroquinone," Marcus explained. 

3.

Contains antioxidants

Kojic acid contains antioxidants as well, which can even enhance the depigmenting effect1. Antioxidants are free-radical fighters that combat oxidative stress in the skin.

Benefits to antioxidants in your skin care regimen include delaying photoaging, decreasing inflammation2, and supporting collagen and elastin production. While its antioxidant properties are not the most notable benefit, it's certainly an added bonus. 

Any cautions?

Kojic acid is a stable compound that's nonirritating to the skin when used at the right concentration. According to Marcus, that should be right around 1%.

Clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants Krupa Koestline notes a slightly lower percentage. "Most recently the EU [European Union] has recommended a safe limit of 0.7% for kojic acid in topical products," Koestline said. This comes from the concerns surrounding endocrine disruption at a concentration above 0.7%, according to the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety. These are opinions from the SCCS as the studies on kojic acid concentration are limited, so keep that in mind.

While kojic acid is a generally well-tolerated ingredient, it's still acid at the end of the day. "For those with very sensitive skin, proceed with caution as kojic acid does have the potential to cause irritation and dryness, as with any acid," Marcus said. 

Also like any acid or exfoliating ingredient, kojic acid should not be used on broken or irritated skin. To reiterate: Avoid use on open wounds, sunburns, rashes, or allergic reactions. 

Best kojic acid products

Maei MD

Serum 6

$140
“Serum 6 by Maei MD is a super active serum with many potent, medical-grade ingredients backed by science. One of its high-performing ingredients is shiitake mushroom extract (Lentinus edodes mycelium extract), which is a potent source of kojic acid and acts as a skin brightener, antioxidant, and skin barrier enhancer.” — Marcus
Maei MD Serum 6

Naturium

Tranexamic Topical Acid 5%

$20
If you’re looking to lighten dark spots on a budget, this topical treatment from Naturium should be your next purchase. The reviews are beaming with admiration, especially for those looking to lighten melasma patches. Blended with tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and licorice root, this serum earns a gold star for skin brightening.
Naturium Tranexamic Topical Acid 5%

SkinCeuticals

Discoloration Defene

$102
“Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense contains a great combination of tranexamic acid and kojic acid—both ingredients that are effective for lightening discolorations. It also contains niacinamide, which is helpful for tone and texture,” —Board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.
SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense

Kaia Naturals

Takesumi Bright Kojic Acid Brightening Body Bar

$25
Now if you’re looking to brighten dark spots on the body, a kojic acid soap may be the best option. This one from Kaia Naturals is a great pick because it’s a safe and gentle formula made without toxic ingredients that can be found in traditional brightening bars. Use this soap in the shower on parts of the body you have dark spots you’d like to lighten, including post-acne marks from body breakouts.
Kaia Naturals Kojic Acid Brightening Bar

The takeaway

Kojic acid is a powerful yet well-tolerated skin brighter that works wonders for dark spots of all kinds. Whether you're looking to lighten sun spots, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, or even melasma—this ingredient has proven its ability to do just that. As with any acid, proceed with caution if you have sensitive skin, and be sure to avoid any broken or irritated skin.

Now if you're looking to simply brighten your overall complexion, you may consider a vitamin C serum.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.