Kaia Naturals

Takesumi Bright Kojic Acid Brightening Body Bar

$25

Now if you’re looking to brighten dark spots on the body, a kojic acid soap may be the best option. This one from Kaia Naturals is a great pick because it’s a safe and gentle formula made without toxic ingredients that can be found in traditional brightening bars. Use this soap in the shower on parts of the body you have dark spots you’d like to lighten, including post-acne marks from body breakouts.