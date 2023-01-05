Skin care is a personal experience. An absolute skin savior for one person might have a meh or even negative impact for someone else. It's the reason you should always patch test a product before coating it all over (especially if you have sensitive skin). That said, some tried-and-true ingredients are pretty much A+ across the board—namely, rich hydrators with a sole purpose of cushioning your complexion and bolstering the skin barrier. Think of these like a warm, snuggly blanket for skin cells.

And when you compile these nourishing ingredients into one comforting cream, the result really does function like cashmere. Take Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream, which launched just last month: Already it has captured the hearts of skin care devotees—regardless of their individual skin type!—beloved by derms, editors, and industry experts alike.